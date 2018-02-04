Super Bowl Anthem Prop 2018: This Is Pink’s Flu Game

Getty

Right before Super Bowl 52 gets underway, one of the biggest props of the night goes off. The national anthem is one of the classic Super Bowl props, and at Heavy we’re looking to nail this thing for the second year in a row.

This year, Pink has been chosen as the performer. Oddsmakers set the Over/Under at exactly two minutes, a number only half of singers have cleared in the past 12 years.

You can also bet on her hair color, her amount of cleavage shown, whether she will use a mic stand, and if she will omit a word of the anthem. Pink hails from Philadelphia, so you can also wager if she will say “Eagles” at any point.

Here’s the problem: Pink has an incredible voice, but has literally never performed the anthem at a major sporting event before. The YouTube archives confirm this.

When Luke Bryan performed in Houston last year, there were a handful of past performances to evaluate. With no film to study, we’re flying blind into this one.

That is, until we saw Pink’s instagram post yesterday:

Here’s the caption if you can’t read it:

Trying to practice the flu away. I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear! And here we are. I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare. I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do. As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it’s a contest, babies, you win. #spreadthelove #spreadthegerms #pleasegivememyvoiceback #ificansingimgonnakillit

Pink is sick. Pink is questionable for the Super Bowl (illness). If she’s having voice problems, we might not see the full power of her voice.

Pink also mentions Whitney Houston in her post. Houston delivered one of the best anthems of all time, but it also clocked in at 1:57 way back in 1991. Despite Houston’s powerful voice, which people would naturally expect to lead to the over, Houston delivered a clinical vocal performance that snuck in under two minutes.

National Anthem Prop Prediction

Based on the Instagram post, I won’t be throwing any money towards hair color. Pink is rocking the blonde, and it’ll likely be a conservative look in chilly Minnesota. Pink is a respected performer, and I can’t see her omitting a word of the anthem.

I’m usually on the over for anthems, but after the research, I’m taking the under. Bryan cleared the over last year, but actually cut it shorter than many people expected. Pink will push the timer, but I think she’ll wrap it up a few seconds before 120.

Bet the under