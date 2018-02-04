Pink’s Voice Suffers from the Flu as Tonight’s National Anthem Singer

Getty

Pink is tonight’s national anthem singer for the 2018 Super Bowl and she is a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan, so this is like a dream come true … except that Pink has been suffering from the flu. Over the weekend, she performed at a pre-game event, but she had difficulty making it through the entire set without help. In a recent Instagram post, Pink wrote,”Trying to practice the flu away. I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear! And here we are.”

She continued, writing, “I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare. I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do. As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it’s a contest, babies, you win. #spreadthelove #spreadthegerms #pleasegivememyvoiceback #ificansingimgonnakillit.” Pink said that she caught the flu from her two children, 6-year-old Willow and 1-year-old Jameson.

TMZ recently reported that when Pink tried to make it through her national anthem rehearsals on Thursday night, it was hard for her. According to TMZ’s insiders, “P!nk had a really tough time making it through her rehearsal Thursday night. We’re told it didn’t go smoothly … and everyone involved didn’t feel good when it was over.” Hopefully, Pink will be able to make it through “The Star-Spangled Banner” today.

Pink has had a career in entertainment that has spanned 17 years and her shows are often known for their acrobatic stunts. Pink’s latest album “Beautiful Trauma” was released on October 13, 2017.

Pink’s performance of the national anthem is set to take place just before the official Super Bowl kick-off, which starts at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. Pre-game performances and footage will begin airing on the NBC network at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. Singing “America the Beautiful,” is Broadway star and performer Leslie Odom, Jr. He will be accompanied by a choir from St. Paul. And, for the big halftime show, Justin Timberlake is set to take the field with his longtime band The Tennessee Kids. Some fans have been hoping that Timberlake would be incorporating some surprise performers in his act, but he previously confirmed at an official press conference that he would be taking on the Super Bowl as a solo act.

While Odom and Timberlake are said to be in fine health, Pink continues to struggle with her current illness and probably isn’t getting the rest she needs to get well, according to CBS Sports. Tune in tonight for the game, but keep your eyes on the ball for some big performances as well.