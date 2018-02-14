Real Madrid vs PSG Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Getty

We’re only in the Round of 16 in the Champions League, but it doesn’t get much bigger than Real Madrid vs PSG, who meet Wednesday for the first leg of their massive battle.

In the United States, the match starts at 2:45 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable or a cable log-in, you can watch the game live online by signing up for a free trial of one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV: Fox Sports 1 is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Now: Fox Sports 1 is included in each of the four main channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, plus you can get a free Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months. Once signed up, you can watch the game live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: Fox Sports 1 is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Preview

One might think that back-to-back Champions League titles and three trophies in four years would afford Real Madrid a little grace, but there remains immense pressure on Zinedine Zidane’s squad. 17 points behind Barcelona in La Liga and already eliminated from the Copa del Rey, Real Madrid is looking at a long stretch without meaningful football if they’re unable to advance past PSG.

PSG, meanwhile, is headed for more domestic success, but after the expensive signings of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the summer, Les Perisiens will also be expected to make a deep Champions League run. That’s especially the case after last year’s epic meltdown against Barcelona in the Round of 16, but they are confident they’ve learned from those mistakes.

“Our preparation began after the game at the Camp Nou,” Unai Emery said. “We have spoken little but very clearly about those moments. I think we are better prepared to compete at this level [than last year]. I plan on facing Madrid’s best and I am sure that, just as our XI will be our best possible, they will do the same.”

On top of the high stakes, you have tons of goal-scoring potential. While Cristiano Ronaldo struggled with some inconsistency early in the La Liga season, he still leads the Champions League with nine goals and is obviously a threat for magic anytime he steps on the pitch. PSG, who has gotten six goals from both Neymar and Edinson Cavani, found the back of the net a whopping 25 times during group play, which was the most in the tournament.

Put it all together, and you have what is undoubtedly the most anticipated matchup of the Round of 16. The second leg will be played at the Parc des Princes on March 6.