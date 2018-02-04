Skittles Super Bowl Commercial 2018 With David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer will be making his Super Bowl ad debut this year, but no one will get a chance to watch it. Well, actually, one person will.

For the first time ever, Skittles has created an exclusive Super Bowl commercial that will be shown to only one person– a real-life teenager from Canoga Park named Marcos Menendez.

To prove that this really is something that’s happening, Skittles and Schwimmer worked together to create 15-second teasers of what the final product could look like. The four teasers are listed below:

Marcos Menendez will watch the final Super Bowl ad on February 4. Fans can tune into Skittles’ Facebook page to watch Marcos’ reaction.

And just who is Marcos Menendez, the lucky guy who gets to be the sole viewer of Skittles’ ad? No one knows! Skittles is releasing NO information other than the fact that he’s a “teenager from Canoga Park, USA”. (You can rest assured that Canoga Park is a real neighborhood in Los Angeles.) We also know that Menendez wasn’t a totally random pick. According to Adweek, Skittles conducted a search to “find a fan to view the ad.” The qualifications they were looking for in that fan are still a mystery. What’s also fishy is that Menendez’s Twitter page was created in mid-January, and every tweet is Skittles-related.

In a press statement, Matt Montei, vp of fruit confections at Mars, said, “This year, Skittles is making the most exclusive Super Bowl ad ever. We’re making an ad but we’re showing it only one single person. … It’s on par with everything we’ve done in the Super Bowl over the last three years. It’s just that we’re only showing it to Marcos this year.”

Will we at least get to see the ad after the big game? Nope. According to Montei, “At this point, we absolutely have no plans to show this ad beyond [to] Marcos during the Super Bowl.”