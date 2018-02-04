WATCH: Sprint’s “Evelyn” Super Bowl Commercial 2018 [FULL VIDEO]

Sprint’s 60-second Super Bowl commercial features a hyper-intelligent robot named Evelyn, who ridicules her ‘maker’ for choosing Verizon when he can switch to Sprint for twice as less with a 1% difference in network reliability. The spot will air during the first quarter of the game.

The commercial is titled “Do the math and switch to Sprint”. Along with Evelyn, it features a handful of other highly-intelligent robots. The last one to appear in the spot tells its maker, “You have dumb face,” as all the other robots crack up.

Paul Marcarelli, who was the Verizon spokesman for years but eventually and very famously switched to Sprint, also shows up in the commercial to help the robot maker switch services.

Following through with their tech/robot theme, Sprint released two teasers for the ad. The first, below, shows Evelyn learning to take selfies.

The second teaser, included below, shows Evelyn learning how to take brunch pics.

In anticipation of the Big Game today, Evelyn and Paul Marcarelli will be embarking on a road trip to Minneapolis. Fans can engage with them by following along their road trip adventures here.

As the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots this year, some of the world’s biggest companies will fight for the attention of Super Bowl viewers.

According to Sports Illustrated, NBC Sports charged over $5 million for a 30-second spot during this year’s game. Meaning, of course, that 60-second spots cost upwards of $10 million.

This year’s commercials feature an array of A-list celebrities, including Peter Dinklage, Morgan Freeman, Chris Pratt, Bill Hader, Cardi B, Peyton Manning, and Tiffany Haddish, just to name a few. Some surprising cameos will be made by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

The company behind the ad is Droga5.

Droga5 was also behind Sprint’s 2017 Super Bowl commercial. David Droga, creative chairman and founder of Droga5, said in a statement, “We’re pretty sure robots won’t suffer from the same apathy and confusion people face when it comes to understanding wireless companies… And, as spokespeople, robots get to set on time, too.”