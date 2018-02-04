Super Bowl Broadcasters: Meet the NBC Crew

Getty

NBC Sports kicks off six hours of Super Bowl LII pre-game coverage today, as well as play-by-play coverage of the game, halftime, and post-game coverage. The broadcast team ranges from iconic play-by-play announcers to upcoming reporters. Meet the NBC crew bringing you highlights, interviews, and analysis of Super Bowl LII.

The Play-by-Play Team

Al Michaels, one of the most iconic announcers in sports, will be in the booth during Super Bowl LII. Before joining NBC Sports and NFL Network, Michaels worked with ABC Sports from 1977 to 2006. He spent almost 20 years with Monday Night Football, and is known for a few famous moments.

During the 1980 Winter Olympics, he announced the match between the United States and the Soviet Union that would come to be known as The Miracle On Ice. The United States won the game, played in Lake Placid, New York. In the final seconds of the game, Michael’s shouted, “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!” Sports Illustrated went o to call it one of the most iconic sports moments of the 20th century.

In another famous moment, Michael’s was announcing the 1989 World Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Oakland Athletics. Michael’s and his broadcast partner Tim McCarver were in San Francisco recapping the first two games when the Loma Prieta earthquake struck. “I’ll tell you what, we’re having an earth–” Michaels yelled, just before the ABC feed cut out. When the feed came back on, he said “Well folks, that’s the greatest open in the history of television, bar none!”[ He then reported on the earthquake and was nominated for an Emmy Award for his coverage.

At NBC, Michaels has covered Sunday Night Football, the 2010, 2012, 2014, and 2016 Olympics, and the Premier Boxing Champions. He has also worked on the MLB Network. This will be his 10th Super Bowl as an announcer.

Cris Collinsworth, the color analyst for this year’s game, is a sportscaster for NBC, Showtime, and the NFL Network, and a former wide receiver with the Cincinnati Bengals. Collinsworth played college football at the University of Florida, where he was an All-American.

After retiring from the NFL in 1989, he began work as a broadcaster for Cincinnati’s WLW radio. He joined NBC in 1990, and also worked at NFL on Fox. He returned to NBC as a studio analyst in 2006, where he did color commentary for NFL coverage and on the NFL Network’s Thursday night games. Collinsworth covered the 2008 Summer Olympics and the 2010 Winter Olympics. In 2009 he took over John Madden’s role on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. This is his fourth time announcing the Super Bowl, and he’ll be interviewing Chris Long during the pregame show. Collinsworth has won 15 Sports Emmy Awards and is the owner of the sports statistic monitoring service Pro Football Focus.

Michele Tafoya will be working as a sideline reporter Sunday night. She’s been a reporter for NBC Sports since 2011, mainly for NBC Sunday Night Football.

Her broadcast career started at KFAN-AM in Minneapolis, where she covered the Minnesota Vikings and the University of Minnesota women’s basketball. She then worked for WAQS-AM in Charlotte, where she was the first female analyst to call UNC-Charlotte men’s basketball games. She joined CBS in 1994 where she made her on-air debut at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships. In 1996, she was the first woman to call play-by-play of an NCAA tournament game. At CBS she also worked on college football and NFL coverage.

In 2000, Tafoya joined ABC Sports and ESPN. She covered Super Bowl XL in Detroit, and began work as a sideline reporter in 2006, covering Monday Night Football. She held a variety of roles at ABC, including covering skiing, women’s NCAA basketball, and the NBA.

Post-ABC she worked in radio, first at WCCO-AM then at KQRS-FM. She was hired as a sideline reporter at NBC in 2011, replacing Andrea Kremer. This will be her fourth time covering the Super Bowl.

The Reporters

Paul Burmeister is a studio host and play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports. He was a quarterback at the University of Iowa from 1989 to 1993, and worked as a free agent for the Minnesota Vikings for five months after college.

Burmeister is primarily the host of Pro Football Talk, a daily NFL studio show on NBC Sports, but has held many roles at the network. Since joining NBC Sports in 2011, he has worked as a play-by-play commentator for college football and college basketball coverage, as well as managing play-by-play coverage for the Bayou Classic and the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. He was the lead play-by-play announcer for NBC’s Mountain West Conference Football coverage and has worked on NBC’s Football Night In America. He covered the 2014 Sochi Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics. He has also hosted on-site MLS coverage, track and field coverage, the Madden NFL 2012 Kickoff, and the PBC Boxing series. Burmeister often fills in for Dan Patrick on the The Dan Patrick Show.

Before joining NBC, Burmeister was at NFL Network for a decade, during which he hosted NFL Total Access, NFL Gameday Scoreboard, Around the League Live, Path to the Draft, Playbook, College Football Scoreboard and College Football Now.

His career started at KCRG-TV in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, his home state, in 1998. He worked as a sports anchor and reporter at the station, and also as a color commentator for KCRG Radio’s high school football game of the week.

In 2001, Burmeister moved to NBC affiliate KWWL in Waterloo, Iowa. There he worked as Weekend Sports Director. He also anchored and reported at the station, and hosted Sports Plus, a 30 minute Sunday evening show.

He will provide pregame updates from the Eagles hotel ahead of Super Bowl LII.

Randy Moss covers football, horse racing, and the Olympics for NBC Sports and NFL Network. He grew up in Arkansas, where he fell in love with horse racing. He started his career working for the Arkansas Gazette in high school and college. In 1984 he began writing for the Arkansas Democrat, then moved to The Dallas Morning News from 1989 to 1995. In 1996 he began work for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, and joined ESPN in 1999, where he became the network’s primary horse racing analyst.

In 2011, Moss joined NBC as an analyst for the Triple Crown. He also covers college basketball, college football, golf, and the Olympics for the network. This is his third time covering the Super Bowl. He will report from the Patriots hotel during pregame coverage.

Kathryn Tappen covers NFL, NHL, Notre Dame Football, Football Night In America, and the Olympics for NBC Sports. She started her career in College Sports Television, then worked as weekend anchor and weekday sports reporter for WJAR in Rhode Island. She next worked for New England Sports Network before joining the NHL Network in 2011 as host of NHL Tonight. In 2014, Tappen was hired by NBC.

She has been nominated for two New England Emmy Awards and won an Associated Press award for her feature Swim Meet in 2006. In 2014 she won the Boston Chapter of Women Sports and Events Woman of Inspiration award.

While majoring in Journalism at Rutgers University, she was a four time Academic All-American.

During the Super Bowl LII pregame show, Tappen will report from the NFL Tailgate Party. At the tailgate, she’ll interview country music star Blake Shelton.

Rutledge Wood works primarily as an auto analyst for NBC, and was the host of Top Gear USA for four years. He started his career with NASCAR, then moved to SPEED TV, which is now FoxSports 1. He covered NASCAR there for 10 seasons. He was a corresponded for NASCAR RaceDay and NASCAR Sprint Cup Series, and hosted various NASCAR shows including NASCAR Live, NASCAR Smarts, SPEED Road Tour Challenge, and the NASCAR Awards.

Wood joined NBC Sports as a NASCAR analyst and specialty motorsports reporter in 2015. He contributes reports not only on races, but also towns, fans, and raceways, and their role in NASCAR’s success.

At Super Bowl LLII Wood will be part of the pre-game coverage, along with NASCAR’s 15-time most popular driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. Wood will report on Earnhardt as he takes part in outdoor events and activities in Minneapolis ahead of the game. NASCAR drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney will join in as well.

The Pre-Game Show Hosts

Rodney Harrison is an NBC Studio Analyst for Football Night in America and Thursday Night Football. He joined the network in 2009. Harrison is a former three-time All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion. He played strong safety for the San Diego Chargers and the New England Patriots. He played for the Patriots from 2003 to 2009, and was part of the team when the Patriots beat the Eagles in the 2005 Super Bowl. Harrison was named first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press in 2003. In 2006, Harrison’s teammates awarded him the Ed Block Courage Award. Harrison played college football at Western Illinois University.

During the Super Bowl LII Pre-Game Show, his fourth time covering the Super Bowl, he and his co-hosts talk with Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh as part of the Coach’s Clicker segment. He will also interview Patriots Wide Receiver Danny Amendola.

Dan Patrick is host of Football Night in America and The Dan Patrick Show.

This is his fourth time hosting Super Bowl pre-game coverage, and he will interview Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady.

Patrick joined NBC Sports in 2008, after nearly two decades at ESPN. At ESPN he reported on the Super Bowl, the World Series, the NBA Finals and the Final Four. He hosted The Dan Patrick Show on ESPN Radio from 1999-2007. He was named the National Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association in 1999, and won a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host in 1998.

He started his career at WTUE in Dayton, Ohio, then worked as a sports reporter for CNN from 1983 to 1989.

Patrick is the host of Sports Jeopardy! on NBCSN and a senior writer for Sports Illustrated.

He was the trophy presenter for Super Bowl XLIII, Super Bowl XLVI, and Super Bowl XLIX.

Liam McHugh is an NBC host for NHL, NFL, and Notre Dame Football.

He worked at Newsday from 1999 to 2011, and ESPN The Magazine from 2001 to 2007. His career with NBC began in 2011, when he was host of NHL Live. He covered the Tour de France for NBC in 2011, and contributed to College Football talk. In 2012 he returned as NHL lead studio host, where he hosted every Stanley Cup Final game. He also covered the Olympics and Super Bowl in 2012. McHugh primarily covers NHL and Notre Dame Football for NBC, but has filled in to cover Premier League games as well.

Tony Dungy is a Super Bowl winning head coach who now works as a studio analyst for Football Night in America and Thursday Night Football.

Dungy was head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1996 to 2001, and head coach of the Indianapolis Colts from 2002 to 2008. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016. Before coaching, Dungy played quarterback for the University of Minnesota then worked as a free agent for the Pittsburgh Steelers as a safety from 1977 to 1978. He was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 1979. He was a member of the Steelers when they won Super Bowl XIII.

Dungy was hired by NBC in 2009 and was nominated for a Sports Emmy after his first season. He made NBC Sports debut during tSuper Bowl XLIII and served as a studio analyst for Super Bowl XLVI and Super Bowl XLIX. During this year’s pre-game coverage, Dungy will interview Eagles Quarterback Nick Foles, head caoch Doug Pederson, and Cornerback Malcolm Jenkins.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh will serve as guest analyst during this year’s Super Bowl coverage. He will provide his opinion and insight during pre-game, halftime, and post-game. It’s his second time serving as a Super Bowl guest analyst with NBC Sports.

Harbaugh has been the head coach of the Ravens since 2008. Previously, he coached defensive backs for the Philadelphia Eagles and was the Eagles’ special teams coach for nine years. He has the most wins by a head coach in Baltimore Ravens franchise history.

Mike Florio is the creator of ProFootballTalk.com, the co-host of Pro Football Talk Live, and a contributor to Football Night in America. He’s been with NBC since 2009. Previously, he wrote for NFLTalk.com, which was bought by ESPN.com. He created ProFootballTalk.com, now an affiliate of NBC Sports, in 2001.

Florio also works with Peter King of Sports Illustrated during halftime of NBC’s coverage of Notre Dame football to discuss the NFL. He has two engineering degrees from Carnegie Mellon and graduated from the West Virginia University School of Law. He practiced law for 18 years before turning to sports writing. He lives in Bridgeport, West Virginia with his wife and one child.

Chris Simms is a studio analyst for Notre Dame Football on NBC, and the co-host of PFT Live. Previously, he worked as a football analyst for FOX Sports and CBS.

He joined Bleacher Report in February 2014, where he is as an NFL analyst and co-hosts The Simms & Lefkoe Podcast with Adam Lefkoe.

Before working in broadcast, Simms played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos. He was a coaching assistant for the New England Patriots in 2012. He played college football at the University of Texas from 1999 to 2002.