Super Bowl DFS: Todd Gurley’s Picks for DraftKings Showdown

Fantasy football season is long over, but DraftKings has found a way to keep things interesting in the playoffs. The Showdown mode, introduced in the postseason, is their new single-game format, and there’s a $20 GPP giving away $1 million to first for the Super Bowl.

The big game needs a big name for advice. So we reached out to Fantasy MVP Todd Gurley, who was working Super Bowl week for DraftKings, to give us some picks for the final Showdown.

Nobody finished the season better than Gurley. Over the final three weeks of the regular season, Gurley racked up eight total touchdowns and over 500 total yards. Gurley also won “Most Improved” from DraftKings, after nearly doubling his yardage output from 2016.

Here’s how the game works: Instead of a traditional fantasy lineup, players choose from any four offensive players and any two defensive players. The only rules is that you must stay within the salary cap, and you must have at least one player from each team.

On defense, Gurley has experience with the Eagles. He rushed for 96 yards and two scores against Philadelphia in December, and knows that they have one of the best fronts in football.

“Fletcher Cox is going to be a baller. They’re going to have to double-team him,” Gurley noted. IF Cox is going to be the focus of attention, Gurley like Eagles LB Brandon Graham, who he noted as a “high-energy player.”

With big points going to big plays, however, it’s possible a pick-six may be the deciding factor. And if that’s the case, Gurley like Eagles DB Malcolm Jenkins.

“If the ball gets in Malcolm Jenkins hands, it’s definitely going to the house. It’s the Super Bowl, he doesn’t have a choice, That’s his mindset, he’s taking that back to the house for sure.”

Jenkins is the third-most expensive defensive player ($4,800), and has averaged just over five fantasy points in the previous two contests.

“As long as he doesn’t have my boy Darby blocking for him,” Gurley added, referencing this huge block in the NFC Championship.

When it comes to offense, Gurley was very confident in his value pick. Both teams feature a rotating stable of backs, but TG says this guy is set for a huge workload increase.

“Corey Clement. He’s going to be the James White of the Eagles. They love to use him.” Gurley is referencing White’s historic usage in Super Bowl 51, when the Patriots back caught 14 passes for 110 yards. Clement is one of the cheapest offensive options available for Sunday, checking in at just $4,300.

To finish things off, we asked Gurley about his favorite chicken wing flavor heading into Super Sunday. His custom order could raise some eyebrows.

“Alright..have you ever had mild sprinkled with lemon pepper? They don’t make it at too many places. They’re gonna act like they can’t make it but they can.”