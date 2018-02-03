Terry Bradshaw Thinks Nick Foles Could Win Super Bowl MVP

Terry Bradshaw knows a thing or two about Super Bowls. And when it comes to Super Bowl 52 on Sunday, he’s got faith in Philadelphia Eagles QB Nick Foles.

Bradshaw was in Philadelphia to see Foles and the Eagles defeat the Vikings in the NFC Championship. That performance has the Steelers legend convinced that Foles has settled into his role and could be in for a massive Super Bowl.

“Nick Foles has found his confidence again,” Bradshaw said in an interview with Heavy last week. He explained that Foles’ confidence took a hit after bouncing around between the Eagles, Rams and Chiefs before coming back to Philadelphia.

“I think he’s got his mojo back. The way he played Sunday- he didn’t look like a backup quarterback to me.” Bradshaw noted his deep ball was especially effective, connecting on a flea-flicker touchdown and hitting Alshon Jeffrey on another long throw. Bradshaw then dished a hot take:

“I have no questions he’ll play great in the Super Bowl, I’m not even worried about him, nor should you. Matter of fact he could be the MVP of the game, that’s how good he’s playing.”

After an uneasy three regular season starts, Foles has been more than efficient in two playoff starts. He’s completed over 75 percent of his passes on 63 attempts, compiling 598 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Bradshaw appeared on behalf of Tide. Bradshaw is working with Tide for the second year in a row alongside the star of this year’s commercial, actor David Harbour.

As is tradition with The Checkdown, we ended the interview by asking Bradshaw what animal he’d like to ride to work if given the opportunity.

“I’d like to sit on the shoulders of an Eagle, mused Bradshaw. “I’d love to be in the air and feel whats it’s like to sit on the back of an eagle and come soaring in. Ride it on the wings of an eagle. See what he sees.”