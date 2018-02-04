WATCH: WeatherTech’s Super Bowl Commercial 2018 [FULL VIDEO]

WeatherTech’s 30-second spot in this year’s Super Bowl is titled “American Factory”, and shows everyday footage of the company’s new Bolingbrook, Illinois, factory being built. The simple ad finishes by saying, “At WeatherTech, we built our new factory right here in America. Isn’t that the way it’s supposed to be?”

Some are arguing that there is a deeper political message at work here, as the commercial features large walls being put up. Adweek, therefore, asked the company’s CEO David MacNeil if there was any connection between the commercial and President Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall. Macneil said no. “Tying building a wall for a factory that will employ my fellow American citizens … [to] a proposed wall on the southern border with Mexico is absolutely ridiculous,” he said.

MacNeil went on to tell Adweek, “It’s an unconventional ad, [but] it contains one of the most important messages one can convey: We’re building a new factory in America.”

MacNeil also said that while the ad isn’t intended to be political, he is pro the American worker. “Aren’t we supposed to put America first, and put our own citizens first? If my neighbor doesn’t have a job, then soon I won’t have a job,” he said to Adweek.

What exactly does WeatherTech do? The American manufacturing company creates interior protection for cars, including floor liners, floor mats, seat protectors, mudflaps, car mats, and more.

Tonight marks WeatherTechn’s fifth appearance at the Super Bowl. Last year’s commercial, shown above, starts with a man swerving to avoid being crushed by a rockfall. He then rushes to safety by dropping a car mat to keep his coffee from spilling. The ad boasts “Made in America” to ensure that viewers know WeatherTech products are manufactured in the USA, using American materials.

Some of the world’s largest companies will be putting their best foot forward tonight in the hopes of grabbing the attention of Super Bowl viewers at home.

According to Sports Illustrated, NBC Sports charged over $5 million for a 30-second spot during this year’s game. Meaning, of course, that 60-second spots cost upwards of $10 million.

This year’s commercials feature many top celebrities, including Peter Dinklage, Morgan Freeman, Chris Pratt, Bill Hader, Cardi B, Peyton Manning, and Tiffany Haddish, just to name a few. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, will also be making cameo appearances.