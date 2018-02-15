When Is WWE Fastlane 2018? Date, Location & Start Time

WWE

There’s going to be one last PPV before the Road to ‘Mania 34 reaches its destination.

And this time, that special event belongs to the Blue Brand. Fastlane 2017 is best remembered for the wild main event that took place between then Universal Champion Kevin Owens and Goldberg. For 2018, SD Live will slot in five of its best wrestlers into a WWE Championship showdown. The current, defending champion AJ Styles will not only have to deal with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn once again, he’ll be forced to take on two other challengers – Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. Can AJ come out of this match with his title intact or will someone else walk into ‘Mania 34 as WWE Champion?

Finding out the answer to that question can only be done by watching Fastlane 2018. Here’s when you can expect to watch it, where it’ll emanate from, and the Kickoff/main show start times.

Date

WWE Fastlane 2018 will take place on the WWE Network and PPV on March 11, 2018.

Location

WWE Fastlane 2018 will emanate from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Kickoff Show Start Time

The Kickoff Show for WWE Fastlane 2018 will officially begin at 4pm PST/7pm EST. You can watch it on the WWE Network through WWE.com or the official WWE App, WWE’s Facebook page, and WWE’s YouTube channel via compatible devices.

You’ll be able to access the WWE Network through the following devices/websites:

– Google Chromecast (Mobile, PC, or Mac)

– Kindle Fire and Amazon Fire TV

– Android Enabled Devices (including the Samsung Galaxy)

– Android TV

– Apple TV

– iOS Enabled Devices (including the Apple iPad and iPhone)

– LG Smart TVs

– Panasonic Life+Screen Smart TVs

– PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 3

– Roku

– Samsung Smart TVs

– Sony Internet-Connected TVs and Streaming Blu-ray Players

– WWE.com

– Windows 10

– Xbox One or Xbox 360

Main Show Start Time

The main airing of WWE Fastlane 2018 will begin at 5pm PST/8pm EST. This is a WWE Network special event that will also air on PPV. You’ll be able to view it through the same means we listed above for the Kickoff Show (except via WWE’s Facebook page and WWE’s YouTube channel).

You’ll be able to watch WWE 2018 on PPV through the following cable providers:

– Cable One

– Cox Communications

– DISH

– inDemand

– Knology

– Mediacom

– Optimum Cablevision (Channel 550 for HD or Channel 551 for SD)

– RCN

– Spectrum

– Suddenlink

– Verizon FIOS TV (Channel 1000 for SD or Channel 1001 for HD)

– Comcast (Xfinity)

Check out any and all WWE related action figures, books, DVDs, Blu-Rays and other types of merchandise right here.