Where did Nick Foles play college football? The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback played football for two universities: Michigan State and Arizona. However, his college football career was far longer playing for Arizona than it was for Michigan. The Eagles list Arizona as his college team.

Foles, who was born and raised in Austin, Texas to a family in the restaurant business, has now reached super NFL stardom, as he will square off as the Eagles’ starting QB against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots for Super Bowl 2018. You can read a career summary for Foles here.

You can read Foles’ college stats here. He played for Michigan for one year in 2007 and played for Arizona for three years in 2009, 2010, and 2011. What happened in 2008? Foles was a red shirt that year for Arizona.

According to Sports Illustrated, Foles “was taken No. 88 overall by the Eagles in the 2012 draft. He started his college career at Michigan State, but transferred to Arizona, where he started for the better part of three years.” He did well at Arizona, completing “66.8 percent of his passes for a school record 10,011 yards and he tied the school record with 67 career touchdown passes,” SI reports.

Phillymag.com describes what happened in Michigan: “He got into the first game of the season in 2007, and that was all. He was homesick and going through a bad breakup with his girlfriend. He was competing with Kirk Cousins (a redshirt) and Brian Hoyer, both future pros.” After the team signed a new quarterback, Foles transferred to Arizona.

Experts believe that Foles played well in Arizona but didn’t get as much attention as he might have received otherwise because the team couldn’t pull off a lot of wins. “Foles basically did everything he could to will the Wildcats to a win, but for whatever reason (read: defense, poor coaching), Arizona just couldn’t finish off opponents,” SB Nation reported.

Foles was a member of the Westlake High School football team in Austin, Texas, and he gained more chances to play on the field after the team’s star quarterback suffered cardiac arrest, according to a lengthy Sports Illustrated profile on Nick Foles’ high school football career. The Michigan State website contains a listing of Foles’ high school successes. Among them: “set school career records for passing yards (5,658) and passing TDs (56), breaking marks previously held by Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints).”

Foles was initially a back-up quarterback for the Eagles until Carson Wentz tore his ACL. Foles stands 6 foot 6 inches tall and weighs more than 240 pounds. Foles also played for the St. Louis Rams.

“Nick Foles’ experience with the St. Louis Rams in 2015 was so miserable that he didn’t touch a football for eight months,” BleacherReport notes.

According to the Eagles, “Originally a third-round draft choice (88th overall) by the Eagles in the 2012 NFL Draft, Nick Foles spent the first three seasons of his pro career with Philadelphia prior to stints with St. Louis (2015) and Kansas City (2016).” The Eagles website also notes, “The Eagles’ all-time leader in passer rating (94.2), Foles has completed 776-of-1,285 (60.4%) attempts for 9,215 yards, 56 TDs and an 88.2 passer rating in 42 career games (36 starts).”