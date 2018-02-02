Ellis vs Younan Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online

Getty

Showtime will shine a light on some of the more intriguing prospects in boxing on Friday night, as undefeated super middleweights Ronald Ellis (14-0-1, 10 KO’s) and Junior Younan (13-0, 9 KO’s) headline the “ShoBox: The New Generation” fight card from the WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan, Iowa.

After boxing to a draw against Jerry Odom in February of 2016, the 28-year-old Ellis reeled off a pair of unanimous decision victories in a row over Oscar Riojas and Christopher Brooker. Though the Los Angeles native has fought on Showtime twice before, he has never headlined a show, so you can bet he’ll be looking to put on a show on Friday night.

“It’s going to be fireworks from the jump,” he said. “Younan is a good little fighter, but we are trying to get him out of there. This is my first main event and I want to impress. It will be a good way to start 2018, which will be my year.”

Looking to make sure 2018 won’t be Ellis’ year is the 22-year-old Younan. Following an impressive 90-5 amateur career, the jump to becoming a professional at the age of 18 has gone swimmingly with 13 wins in 13 fights. He most recently defeated Mike Guy via unanimous decision on a CBS broadcast, so headlining a Showtime show is undoubtedly a big jump.

“It’s a pleasure to fight on Showtime and I’m excited to put on a show for all the viewers,” said the Brooklyn native. “I’ve been working as hard as possible and I’m confident my efforts will pay off. I’m going to break my opponent’s spirit and pick him apart. This is my time. In 2018, I’m looking to make a title run and this fight is just the first step.”

There are three other fights on Showtime’s Friday night card: Wellington Romero (14-0-1, 8 KO’s) vs Samuel Teah (12-1-1, 5 KO’s), Thomas Mattice (10-0, 8 KO’s) vs Rolando Chinea (15-1-1, 6 KO’s), and Devin Haney (18-0, 12 KO’s) vs Harmonito Dela Torre (19-1-1, 12 KO’s).