Australian Grand Prix 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The 2018 Formula 1 season gets underway in Melbourne this weekend with the Australian Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton begins his title defense after winning his fourth World Drivers’ Championship a year ago.

Preview

Though Hamilton ultimately won the drivers’ championship last season, it was Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel who began the year with a win at Melbourne, while Hamilton and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas came in second and third, respectively.

That win sparked an impressive start for Vettel, who would go on to finish in the Top 2 in each of the season’s first six races, but he eventually faded down the stretch, as Hamilton pulled away and Mercedes was able to secure the double title for the fourth consecutive year.

Still, Vettel is confident in his team heading into the new season.

“We’re starting from a good base with our SF71H car,” he said. “Now we’ll have to work on development to further explore and improve its potential. I have a lot of confidence in our team, I know how skilled and committed the guys in Maranello are.

“I can’t wait to be in Australia, because once we get on track there, we will all be driving and racing under the same conditions. I have confidence in our car.”

Vettel and teammate Kimi Raikkonen both have two wins in Australia, though Mercedes had a three-year winning streak until last year, with Nico Rosberg winning in 2014 and 2016, and Hamilton winning for the second time in 2015. Throw in a Red Bull team that is hoping to narrow the gap after a third-place finish last year, and it should be a thoroughly entertaining start to the season.