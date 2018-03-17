Kentucky vs Buffalo Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Fresh off an upset win over Arizona on Thursday night, No. 13 seed Buffalo aims to take down another college basketball powerhouse program on Saturday when they take on No. 5 Kentucky for a spot in the Sweet 16.

Preview

If Buffalo’s performance against Arizona on Thursday wasn’t the most impressive of the first round, it was certainly close. En route to a 21-point thumping of DeAndre Ayton and Co., Nate Oats’ team shot 54.8 percent from the field and 50 percent on 30 three-point attempts to finish with an absurdly efficient 1.33 points per possession.

While a 21-point win wasn’t expected, Buffalo was taken seriously by anyone who’s been paying attention. Leading scorers CJ Massinburg and Nick Perkins were significant contributors on the 2016 team that nearly beat No. 3 seed Miami, they have one of the most efficient offenses in the country, and they play at a super fast pace that can be difficult for opposing teams to deal with.

That said, Arizona’s defense has struggled for much of the season. It will be interesting to see if Buffalo can produce a repeat performance against Kentucky, who rank 22nd in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted defensive efficiency and fourth in three-point percentage defense.

For the Wildcats, they weren’t all that convincing in their 78-73 first-round win over Davidson, but they did what was needed to survive and advance. Though they failed to make a three for the first time since 1988, they got to the free-throw line 32 times and ended up with a solid 1.11 points per possession.

Head coach John Calipari wasn’t too concerned about the lack of threes.

“I wouldn’t like to go 0 for 6. I’d like to make five, six, seven, maybe eight threes,” he said. “Others need 12, 13 or 14 to win. We’re just not one of them.”

The Wildcats are six-point favorites, but if the Bulls play anything like they did on Thursday, this will be more of a toss-up.