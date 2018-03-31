Dubai World Cup 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Dubai World Cup is no longer the world’s richest thoroughbred race (the Pegasus World Cup has taken that title), but with a $10 million purse, and $6 million to the winner, the stakes are still incredibly high. We’ve seen some legendary horses win at Meydan since the inaugural race in 1996, and the 23rd running features another compelling field.

Preview

The Dubai World Cup features contenders from all over the world, but it has been an American horse that has captured the grand prize the last two years. California Chrome, two years after his Kentucky Derby and Preakness wins, raced to a victory in 2016, while Bob Baffert’s Arrogate beat the field last year.

According to the oddsmakers, it’s expected to be three straight years for American horses, as West Coast–also owned by Baffert–enters this race as a heavy -110 favorite. After wins in the Grade-1 Travers Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby last year, the four-year-old colt most recently finished third at the Breeders Cup Classic and second at the Pegasus World Cup.

“If West Coast gets his trip and it doesn’t look like he won’t, breaking from the nine-hole, he should be able to do it,” said Forbes’ horse-racing expert. “I’m not gonna say he’ll put in a performance that matches his run in the Travers last year, but he will bring a big run.”

Two of West Coast’s biggest threats will also be American horses, as Gunnevera (post position No. 3) and Forever Unbridled (post position No. 6) are both going off at 8-to-1. Still, Gunnevera has finished his last three races behind West Coast (second at the Travers, fifth at the Breeders Cup Classic, third at the Pegasus World Cup), while Forever Unbridled is attempting to becoming the first filly to take down this race.

Other contenders included Talismanic (post position No. 7) at 7-to-1 and North America (post position No. 2) at 8-to-1. Talismanic is an accomplished horse with big wins but has never raced on dirt, while North America’s last race was a win in the Grade-1 Al Maktoum Challenge on this track.

Baffert also has Mubtaahij (16-to-1) in the field, while Thuunder Snow (14-to-1) is trained by Saeed bin Suroor, who has the most Dubai World Cup wins all-time with seven, most recently winning with African Story in 2014 and Prince Bishop in ’15.

While the winner of the race receives $6 million, the runner-up is awarded $2 million, and the third-place finisher gets $900K. So even if West Coast runs away with this thing as expected, there’s still plenty on the line behind him.