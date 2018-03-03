Kentucky vs Florida Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Kentucky and Florida began the year as the favorites in the SEC, but for the first time since 2009, neither will end the season with at least a share of the regular season conference title. Nevertheless, both appear to be hitting their stride as we enter March, making for a compelling regular-season finale in Gainesville on Saturday afternoon.

The game starts at Noon ET and will be broadcast nationally on CBS. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial. Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

Hulu With Live TV: If you want to keep your video on-demand streaming and live-TV streaming on the same service, Hulu is the way to go. In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, they now also offer a bundle of live channels, including CBS (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Preview

Though both will come up short of an SEC regular season crown, the Wildcats and Gators both have to be considered threats as we prepare for tournament basketball. Not only are they both very talented, but they’re both playing some of their best basketball at the right time.

Kentucky looked like a mess during a four-game losing streak to begin February, but John Calipari’s squad has responded with four wins in a row. That stretch includes a 10-point home win against Alabama, a 21-point home win against Missouri and a 15-point road win against Arkansas, all three of whom are potential NCAA tournament teams.

“Guys are accepting roles now,” said Calipari of the recent turnaround. “And when they start accepting roles, everybody eats, versus ‘I got to get mine first and if I can’t score I’ll pass it.’ We weren’t willing passers. The other thing is, we had to change a little bit how we play. We had to play a little bit more like my UMass teams, keep guys a little closer to the basket, run guys off some stuff, create good opportunities.”

During this four-game winning streak, the Wildcats–whose biggest inconsistencies this season have been on the offensive end–are averaging 87.75 points per game and a sparkling 1.227 points per possession, both of which would rank first in the nation on the year.

Florida, meanwhile, has shaken off their own slump with a pair of impressive wins in the last week. They knocked off potential SEC regular season champion Auburn at home last Saturday, then followed that up with a 73-52 drubbing of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, scoring at least 1.1 points per possession in back-to-back games for the first time since early January. Like Kentucky, the Gators have struggled with offensive consistency this season, but when they’re knocking down their threes, they’re difficult to beat. On the season, they’re 9-2 when connecting on at least 10 shots from beyond the arc.

Florida, who won the year’s first matchup by two in January, is a four-point favorite at home, but if both teams play up to their potential, this should be a high-level battle that goes down to the wire.