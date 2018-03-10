Lipinets vs Garcia Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Without Cable

A pair of undefeated boxers and world champions meet in a potentially entertaining fight in San Antonio on Saturday night, as Mikey Garcia (37-0, 30 KO’s) takes on Sergey Lipinets (13-0, 10 KO’s) with the latter’s IBF super lightweight title on the line.

In the United States, the main card is scheduled to start at 10:15 p.m. ET/PT and will be broadcast on Showtime (features Rances Barthelemy vs Kiryl Relikh and Lipinets vs Garcia). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Showtime live on your computer, phone or another streaming device by signing up for a free trial of one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of Showtime through Amazon Channels, which comes with a free 7-day trial. Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can watch Showtime live on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app

Sling TV: Showtime is a $10 per month add-on that can be added to either of Sling TV’s base packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch Showtime on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

Preview

Garcia, who is considered by some as a Top 10 pound-for-pound boxer in the world, has won titles at 126, 130 and 135 pounds. Now, he’s looking to get one at 140, where Lipinets currently stands as the IBF world champion. He has twice fought at this weight, defeating Elio Rojas via fifth-round TKO in 2016 and Adrien Broner via unanimous decision last July.

A legitimate star who has handled every challenge thrown his way, Garcia is unsurprisingly favored heavily against a less-accomplished, less-talented Lipinets. But he’s not taking his opponent for granted.

“Some critics aren’t giving Lipinets much credit because he’s only had 13 fights, but that tells you how good of a fighter he is,” said Garcia. “It took me 30 fights to be a world champion. He’s a high caliber fighter who brings great danger. At the end of the day, I believe I’m the better boxer and that will help me get the win.”

Lipinets’ most recent fight saw him take down Akihiro Kondo via unanimous decision at the Barclays Center last November. It was an impressive win that extended an impressive start to Lipinets’ professional career, but he hasn’t faced anyone near the quality of Garcia. He has some dangerous punching power that could swing this thing quickly, but Garcia is a better overall fighter who is hoping to use this fight as a stepping stone to bigger things, potentially at lightweight.

Still, even if it’s a bit lopsided, this sets up as a fight you don’t want to miss. Garcia is one of the best in the world, while Lipinets will be eager to prove he belongs in that conversation.