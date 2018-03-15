Gonzaga vs UNC Greensboro Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Looking to advance past the NCAA tournament Round of 64 for the 10th consecutive year, No. 4 seed Gonzaga will take on No. 13 UNC Greensboro, a team that has never been past the Round of 64 in the program’s history.

Preview

A lot are quick to call Gonzaga overrated because they play in the WCC, but in the last decade, the Zags have only twice been upset by a lower seed in the NCAA tournament–in 2013 against a Wichita State team that ultimately went to the Final Four, and in 2008 when they ran into Davidson and some baby-faced kid named Stephen Curry.

And this year’s Zags are once again dangerous. They’ve got several key pieces from last year’s team that went to the national title (Josh Perkins, Silas Melson, Johnathan Williams, Killian Tillie), they’ve got veterans in the backcourt (Perkins and Tillie), they can score (10th in the nation effective field-goal percentage), they can defend (19th in effective field-goal percentage defense) and they have a game-changing talent coming off the bench in Rui Hachimura, who likely has a future in the NBA.

All that said, this is a bit of a tricky opener for Mark Few’s squad.

UNC Greensboro ranks in the Top 40 nationally in Ken Pomeroy’s defensive efficiency, effective field-goal percentage, turnover percentage, defensive rebounding percentage, three-point defense, block percentage and steal percentage. And while they can struggle to score at times, they also shoot a ton of threes (15th in the country in percentage of points coming from beyond the arc), so if they get hot from deep, they can certainly spring an upset.

The Zags are favored by 12.5, but this should nonetheless be an interesting matchup. The winner will get either Ohio State or South Dakota State.