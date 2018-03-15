Kentucky vs. Davidson Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

A pair of conference tournament champions will square off in the opening round of the NCAA tournament when fifth-seeded Kentucky takes on 12th-seeded Davidson Thursday night in Boise, Idaho. The winner will take on either Arizona or Buffalo in the second round of the tournament’s South region.

Preview

Each team is riding a wave of momentum after a somewhat improbable conference tournament victory. In Davidson’s case, the conference title, which the Wildcats earned by upsetting Rhode Island Sunday in the Atlantic 10 tournament final, was necessary in order to clinch an NCAA tournament berth.

The other set of Wildcats didn’t need their victory over Tennessee in Sunday’s SEC tournament final to clinch a berth. But that doesn’t mean the win wasn’t critical for a young team that fell short of its lofty expectations in the regular season.

Each Kentucky season begins with one goal: A national championship. Despite rosters stocked with NBA talent, UK hasn’t cut down the nets since 2012, when Anthony Davis and Co. delivered the school its first title since 1998. This year’s team lacks the talent or experience of that 2012 team. But it bears some resemblance to another UK team that came ever-so-close to winning at all. In 2014, Kentucky limped into the Big Dance as an 8 seed, only to upset top-seeded Wichita State in the Round of 32 and arch rival Louisville in the Sweet 16 en route to the national title game, where the Cats lost to UConn.

This year’s Cats started the season ranked in the top 5 in both polls, and Big Blue Nation’s expectations remained high after UK jumped out to an 11-2 start. Those expectations had faded a bit by the time UK lost four straight in early February. But like the 2014 team, Kentucky’s young talent is coming together late in the season. UK won four of five to finish the regular season, then beat Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee in St. Louis to win the SEC title.

Kentucky’s offensive output has been extremely balanced. The Cats (24-10) have five players averaging between 9 and 16 points per game: Kevin Knox (15.6), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (13.9), PJ Washington (10.6), Hamidou Diallo (10) and Quade Green (9.6). Gilgeous-Alenxader leads UK in assists per game (5) and 3-point shooting percentage (39.6). Coach John Calipari said UK will likely be without its leading rebounder, Jarred Vanderbilt, who missed all three SEC tournament games with an ankle sprain. Vanderbilt averaged a team-high 7.9 rebounds per game despite averaging only 17 minutes.

Davidson (21-11) is one of the hottest teams in the country. The Wildcats have won eight out of nine, and their one loss during that stretch was a triple-overtime thriller at Saint Bonaventure February 27. Coach Bob McKillop’s team beat Atlantic 10 regular season champion Rhode Island to finish the regular season, then ripped off three impressive wins in the A-10 tournament in Washington D.c., capped by a 58-57 thriller over URI in the title game.

As you might expect from a school that produced Stephen Curry, Davidson relies heavily on 3-point shooting. The Wildcats rank 10th in the country in 3-point field goals per game (10.7), and 28th in the country in 3-point field goal percentage (39 percent.) Peyton Aldridge, a 6-foot-8 senior, is the team’s leading scorer (21.5 points per game) and rebounder (7.8.) Freshman Kellan Grady (18 points per game) and sophomore Jon Axel Gudmundsson (13) are also averaging double figures in scoring.

Both computer models and oddsmakers have Kentucky as a moderate favorite. The Fivethirtyeight model gives UK a 76 percent chance to win. Sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com have kentucky as a 5.5-point favorite, with an over-under of 143.