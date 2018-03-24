Kansas State vs Loyola Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Either way, the first Final Four team of 2018 is going to be a surprising one. After each pulling off upsets in the Sweet 16, ninth-seeded Kansas State and No. 11 Loyola-Chicago will battle it out for a trip to San Antonio on Saturday. A win for the Wildcats would make them just the second 9-seed to make the Final Four (and second from the state of Kansas–Wichita State did it in 2013), while the Ramblers could join LSU (1986), George Mason (2006) and VCU (2011) as 11-seeds to advance to the national semifinals.

Preview

The odds have Kansas State as a very slight favorite, but Bruce Weber knows that his team can’t take the Ramblers for granted.

“I told the guys, you can’t look at the name (Loyola), and you can’t look at the league,” he said. “You’ve got to look at the team. They’re a good team. They beat Florida at Florida earlier in the year. They beat Tennessee, who won the SEC. They beat Miami out of the ACC. So they’ve got to be pretty good, and they’re hot. They play together. They’ve got some young guys that have really stepped up.”

Loyola has also had a knack for making big plays during clutch time. Against Miami, Donte Ingram buried a game-winning three-pointer from about 30 feet out. In the one-point win over Tennessee, it was junior point guard Clayton Custer who bounced in a jumper with five seconds remaining to put his team ahead. And against Nevada in the Sweet 16, Marques Townes drilled a three-pointer with six seconds left to put his team up by four and essentially seal the win.

For those counting at home, that’s three games, three shots in the last 10 seconds to win those three games, and a combined four-point margin of victory. Perhaps that’s what happens when you have a 98-year-old nun on your side.

If Loyal’s magical run is going to continue, though, Porter Moser’s team will have to solve Kansas State’s defense. Fueled by an athletic, rangy, four-guard lineup that has forced a whopping 45 turnovers through their first three tournament games, the Wildcats held an Uber-efficient Creighton offense to 0.89 points per possession in the opener, shut down UMBC in the second round, then limited Kentucky to their lowest point total (58) of the season.

“They like to get up-and-down, use their length and athleticism just to get easy run-outs and dunks and kind of make a lot of flashy plays,” K-State guard Barry Brown said about Kentucky. “But we knew with our principles and the things we learned since I’ve been here my freshman year, defensive-wise, that we could guard anyone, no matter the height differential or the weight and size.”

Efficient offense vs. smothering, mistake-forcing defense. Talented guardplay all over the place. Put it all together, and you have the makings for a fantastic matchup–no matter how low the seeds.