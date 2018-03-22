Nevada vs Loyola-Chicago Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The 2018 Sweet 16 begins Thursday with one of its most unexpected matchups, as seventh-seeded Nevada takes on No. 11 Loyola-Chicago inside Philips Arena in Atlanta.

Preview

It’s the comeback kids vs the last-second heroes.

In their opening-round matchup against Texas, the Wolf Pack trailed by 13 with 16 minutes remaining in the second half, at which point they had about a seven percent chance to advance according to ESPN’s win probability chart. But they crawled back into it, forced overtime, and scored a ludicrous 19 points on nine possessions in the extra period to secure the 87-83 win in what was one of the most entertaining games of the first round.

But that comeback would pale in comparison to the one the produced in the second round against No. 2 seed Cincinnati. Trailing 65-43 with 11 minutes remaining, Nevada’s win probability stood at 0.1 percent. They then proceeded to finish the game on a 32-8 run, taking their first lead of the game on a Josh Hall game-winning jumper with 10 seconds to go.

Loyala, meanwhile, has put together their own theatrics in a pair of upsets. Donte Ingram buried a 30-foot buzzer beater to take down Miami in the first round, then Clayton Custer hit a jumper with 3.6 seconds remaining to push the Ramblers past third-seeded Tennessee in the second round.

Which all sets up a fascinating Sweet 16 matchup. Cinderella vs Cinderella. The F-bomb-dropping head coach vs. the 98-year-old nun. An up-tempo team with an elite offense vs a slow-it-down team with a stingy defense.

And at the end of the day, one school will be going to its first Elite 8 since the tournament expanded 33 years ago.