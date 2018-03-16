UNC vs Lipscomb Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

It’s been more than a decade since a school repeated as men’s basketball national champions (Florida in 2006 and ’07), but North Carolina will look to change that after cutting down the nets in Glendale last year. Their title defense begins in nearby Charlotte on Friday afternoon, as the Tar Heels take on Atlantic Sun champs Lipscomb in a 2 vs. 15 West region matchup.

Preview

It’s been a bit of a roller-coaster season for the Tar Heels, who lost Justin Jackson, Kennedy Meeks, Isaiah Hicks and Nate Britt from last year’s title-winning squad. But while their record shows 10 losses, that doesn’t quite tell the entire story, as the Heels faced the most difficult schedule in the country and had to play an absurd 22 Quadrant 1 games, which was five more than any other team in the nation. That unsurprisingly led to a handful of defeats, but the Heels still came away from that murderer’s row schedule with 25 victories, a trip to the ACC tournament final and a national-best 14 Quad 1 wins.

In other words, this team is battle tested.

They’re also really good. Joel Berry and Luke Maye have been the two stars for much of the year, but now that Theo Pinson has taken his game to a new level (averaging 14.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.7 steals over his last 10 games), that’s a dangerous trio for defenses to deal with. The Heels are fifth in the nation in offensive efficiency, they dominate the offensive glass, they can score from inside or out, and the defense raised its game for most of the ACC tournament.

Lipscomb presents an intriguing opening-round test for the Heels. One of the few teams that play at a faster pace than North Carolina, the Bisons average 80.9 points per game, led by junior guard Garrison Matthews (22.1 per game) and junior forward Rob Marberry (16.0). They swept a home-and-away series against a solid Belmont squad, and they certainly won’t be scared of the Tar Heels after playing against Alabama, Texas, Tennessee and Purdue during the regular season.

Still, the Heels are 19.5-point favorites, and unless we get a little Madness, they’ll be on to the Round of 32 for the eighth straight year.