Purdue vs Penn State Live Stream: How to Watch Big Ten Semifinal Online

With Purdue looking to secure a Top-2 seed in the NCAA tournament, and Penn State simply looking to prove they belong in the NCAA tournament, the Boilermakers and Nittany Lions meet Saturday in the second half of the Big Ten semifinals.

The game starts around 4:30 p.m. ET (20 minutes after the conclusion of Michigan vs Michigan State, which starts at 2 p.m. ET) and will be broadcast nationally on CBS. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial. Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV: If you want to keep your video on-demand streaming and live-TV streaming on the same service, Hulu is the way to go. In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, they now also offer a bundle of live channels, including CBS (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Preview

Firmly inside of the dreaded NCAA tournament bubble, Penn State got a massive win in the quarterfinals on Friday night, beating No. 3 seed Ohio State, 69-68. Tony Carr once again led the way for the Nittany Lions, pouring in 25 points, six rebounds and five assists, including the dish to Josh Reaves for the game-winning dunk with 3.1 seconds remaining.

“It was `Fist Two’, basically try to get the mismatch and I was just trying to make a play,” Carr said. “And Josh basically made the play. He made a great cut. I was just out there dribbling around. Josh made a great play. And I thank God I found him.”

Penn State’s three biggest wins on the season are all against Ohio State, and now they’ll get a chance for another resume-boosting win against Purdue, who escaped with an 82-75 win over Rutgers behind 26 points from both Vince and Carsen Edwards on Friday night.

“Credit my teammates for finding me and the coaches for putting me in position to make plays,” said Vince Edwards, who recently missed a pair of games with an ankle injury. “But just to be able to walk again and walk normally and put pressure on my foot feels great. Really don’t take anything for granted after going through that type of injury.”

One game that Edwards missed was a February 18 meeting at home against Penn State, though the Boilermakers were still able to pull out the 76-73 win. Both teams’ offenses were on display in that one, as Penn State–despite turning the ball over 15 times–averaged 1.11 points per possession, while Purdue was at 1.15. If Saturday’s matchup produces a similar quality of play, we should be in store for another entertaining game at Madison Square Garden.