Pennzoil 400 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Following Kevin Harvick’s win in Atlanta, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the 2018 Pennzoil 400 on Sunday.

The race is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the race live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: If you want to keep your video on-demand streaming and live-TV streaming on the same service, Hulu is the way to go. In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, they now also offer a bundle of live channels, including Fox (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the race on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV: Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the race live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

DirecTV Now: Fox (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can get a free Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months. Once signed up, you can watch the race live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

FuboTV: Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the race live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Preview

It’s been a great start to the season for Ryan Blaney. He won his Can-Am Duel, he led the most laps at the Daytona 500, he’s second in the (admittedly very early) driver standings, and on Sunday, he’ll start on the pole for just the third time in his career. And considering he has produced a pair of Top-10 finishes in his last two trips to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, it wouldn’t be surprising if the rising 24-year-old continued to trend in the right direction.

Starting next to Blaney on the front row will be Kevin Harvick, who captured his 38th career NASCAR Cup Series win at Atlanta last weekend. Kurt Busch, Martin Truex Jr., and Kyle Larson will round out the Top 5, while the early leader in the standings, Joey Logano, will start 10th.

Among those with the best track record in Las Vegas, Jimmie Johnson clearly leads the way with a record four wins here, though he hasn’t entered Victory Lane since 2010. Brad Keselowski has had the best recent success in Vegas, finishing in the Top-7 five straight years, including wins in 2014 and 2016, while Truex Jr. won here last year, and Logano has three Top-4 finishes since 2014.