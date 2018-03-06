PSG vs Real Madrid Live Stream: How to Watch Second Leg Online in USA

Paris Saint-Germain is well-positioned for multiple domestic trophies this season, but their European life hangs in the balance. Trailing 3-1 on aggregate heading into the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 fixture against Real Madrid on Tuesday, Unai Emery’s squad is going to need a massive performance to take out the back-to-back defending UCL champs.

Preview

PSG got off to a great start in this matchup when Adrien Rabiot secured the all-important road goal at the Bernabeu a couple of weeks ago, but Cristiano Ronaldo equalized in the 45th minute, then Ronaldo and Marcelo added late goals to provide Real Madrid a huge advantage heading back to Parc de Princes for this second leg.

Unai Emery’s squad has won all four of its matches by a combined score of 13-2 since that defeat, but a 3-0 win over Marseille came at a price when Neymar suffered a significant foot injury. He recently underwent surgery and will miss the next couple months, making PSG’s uphill climb on Tuesday even more difficult.

Even with the advantage, though, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane isn’t taking anything for granted.

“Starting with the scoreboard in your favour means nothing,” he said. “We must be ready for the unexpected. We’ll have to play a great game for 90 minutes or longer. We are used to the pressure.”

While PSG have a lot of work to do, this isn’t an impossible task. They held their own for most of the first leg, and that was at one of the most difficult places to play in the world. Now they’re back at home, where they have won an amazing 19 consecutive matches by two goals or more, including a 3-0 drubbing of Bayern Munich back in September. Even without Neymar, they have the firepower to get back into this.

That said, Real Madrid is out of Copa del Rey and 15 points behind Barcelona in La Liga. Their season revolves around Champions League, and they’ll be doing everything in their power to advance on Tuesday night.

Put it all together, and this sets up to be a thriller.