Oklahoma vs Rhode Island Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The best two days in sports–AKA the first Thursday and Friday of the NCAA tournament–kick off with easily one of this year’s most compelling Round of 64 games: No. 7 seed Rhode Island vs. No. 10 Oklahoma at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Preview

With Oklahoma, you have probably the most polarizing team in the country.

The Sooners began the season 14-2 with wins over Oregon, USC, Wichita State (on the road), TCU (twice) and Texas Tech. During that stretch, freshman Trae Young absolutely lit the college basketball world ablaze, averaging 30.1 points and 10.0 assists per game while shooting 40.7 percent from three-point range on a ludicrous 10.4 attempts per contest. Young was suddenly the next Steph Curry and Player of the Year, and the Sooners were headed for Top-4 seed.

Then the collapse came. OU proceeded to go 4-11 during the rest of the season, and just 2-8 since the start of February. Over those last 10 games, Young’s numbers have dropped to 21.2 points, 7.1 assists and 5.0 turnovers per game on 35.0 percent shooting from the field and an anemic 25.5 percent from deep.

The Sooners–controversially–made it into the field on the strength of a bevy of big wins, but they enter the tournament as the coldest team in the field, and they haven’t won away from their home court since December 30. Still, if Young can get rolling again, he’s the type of transcendent talent who can “Kemba Walker” this tournament and put Oklahoma on his back.

On the other side of this matchup, Rhode Island is another bit of an enigma. This year’s team returned Jared Terrell and EC Matthews, two of the biggest contributors from last year’s squad that advanced to the Round of 32 and nearly took down eventual Final 4 participant Oregon, so they entered with high expectations. They’ve mostly met those expectations, beating tournament teams Seton Hall and Providence and starting off 13-0 in the A-10, but they also enter the tournament on a bit of a cold streak having gone just 4-4 (and losing all three against other tournament teams, Davidson and St. Bonaventure) in their last eight.

This matchup isn’t just interesting due to each team’s polarizing nature, though. They are also a compelling matchup, as OU ranks 47th in Ken Pomeroy’s rankings, while Danny Hurley’s squad is 49th. The Rams, who rank fifth in the nation in turnover percentage, have a defense capable of forcing Young into a lot of mistakes, but they’re also not far removed from allowing a mediocre Saint Joseph’s team to shoot 9-of-18 from three, so there should also be opportunities for the future lottery pick to shine.

On the other side of the court, Rhode Island often struggles to shoot the ball (151st in the nation in effective field-goal percentage), but Oklahoma has offered next to zero resistance defensively over the last couple of months.

Throw in the fact that neither team minds pushing the pace–though Oklahoma plays much faster–and we have the makings for a shootout that comes down to the final possessions–which would be the perfect way to start the tournament.