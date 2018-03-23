Purdue vs Texas Tech Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

In what is the only Sweet 16 matchup in which both of the highest possible seeds advanced, second-seeded Purdue takes on No. 3 Texas Tech at the TD Garden in Boston on Friday night.

Preview

In their first full game without star big man Isaac Haas, Purdue’s offense didn’t skip a beat during a 76-73 win over Butler last weekend. They shot 15-of-28 from inside the arc, 11-of-24 from three and finished with 1.27 points per possession, which, factoring in the quality of opponent, has to be considered one of the Boilermakers’ best offensive performances of the season.

However, Haas’ presence on the other end of the court was certainly missed. On the season, Purdue allows teams to shoot just 45.2 percent from two-point range, while also holding opponents to rebounds on 27.9 percent of their own misses. Butler, meanwhile, shot 60 percent from the inside the arc (21-of-35) and pulled down 32.1 percent of available offensive rebounds.

This presents a compelling matchup on Friday night, as Texas Tech is elite defensively. They are fourth in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, 14th in effective field-goal percentage, 17th in turnover percentage and 26th in block percentage. In their second-round win, they held Florida–a high-volume three-point shooting team–to just 6-of-22 from beyond the arc.

But not only Purdue’s offense vs. Texas Tech’s defense, this one could very well come down to the battle of the guards. Purdue’s Carsen Edwards is in the midst of a shooting slump–12-of-45 from the field in his last three games–but he’s an electric scorer who can break out at any time. In the eight games before this current slump, he was pouring in 25.3 points a contest. Then there’s Texas Tech’s Keenan Evans, who is averaging 21.2 points per game on blistering 54.2 percent shooting in the five games since returning from his late February foot injury.

Both players are fully capable of taking over the game, and with the spread set at Purdue (-1.5), it’s very easy to see this ending with either one hitting a huge shot.

Either way, this sets up as undoubtedly one of the best games of the Sweet 16.