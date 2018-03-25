Villanova vs Texas Tech Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

While Villanova is looking to return to the Final Four for the second time in three years and third time during the Jay Wright era, Texas Tech is simply looking to get there for the first time in school history. Despite the contrast in program prestige, though, Sunday’s Elite Eight matchup is an intriguing one between a deadly offense and a lock-down defense.

Preview

It doesn’t get much more “Unstoppable Force vs. Immovable Object” than this. Villanova is first nationally in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted offensive efficiency, while Texas Tech ranks third in the same metric for defense.

Within that offensive vs defensive battle, the key is the three-point line.

The Wildcats, who rank ninth in the country in three-point percentage and second in three-pointers made per game, are one of the most prolific shooting teams we’ve seen. And they’ve only increased that onslaught during the tournament, going 44-of-92 (47.8 percent) from deep in wins over Radford, Alabama and West Virginia. The Mountaineers actually had a six-point lead over ‘Nova with about 11 minutes to go on Friday night, but then the ‘Cats proceeded to hit five of six from deep down the stretch to win it.

Texas Tech, meanwhile, holds teams to just 6.8 three-pointers made per game on 32.8 percent shooting. In wins over Florida and Purdue, two very good shooting teams, the Red Raiders limited their opponents to a combined 13-of-40 shooting (32.5 percent) from long range.

That said, slowing down Villanova is an entire different beast, as the Wildcats pretty much always have five guys on the floor who can knock down the three. When teams divert their attention to Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges, someone else almost always steps up. Like freshman center Omari Spellman, who hit four threes against West Virginia, or sixth man Donte DiVincenzo, who hit five against Alabama.

Despite the old adage that defense wins championships, a good offense often beats a good defense, and that’s why the Wildcats are favored by 6.5 points. But if the Red Raiders play anything like they did during their 13-point win over Purdue in the Sweet 16, you can expect this to be closer than expected.