USA vs Paraguay Live Stream: How to Watch International Friendly Online

The United States Men’s National Soccer Team meets Paraguay in an international friendly in North Carolina on Tuesday night.

While many other countries around the world are warming up for the 2018 World Cup during their international friendlies on Tuesday, the United States has its eyes towards 2022, using this match as an opportunity to evaluate the young talent. Among interim coach Dave Sarachan’s 23-man roster for this friendly, 17 players are 24 or younger, while 15 have three or fewer caps, and eight could make their senior-team debut.

One of the most promising among those prospects is Timothy Weah. The 18-year-old, who helped lead the USA to the quarterfinals of the U-17 World Cup last October and has since made his first-team debut with French giants Paris Saint-Germain, is embracing “The Process,” a term familiarized by the Philadlephia 76ers when they were in the midst of overhauling their roster and rebuilding.

“Everyone’s really taken that in. I’m going to get the guys to start using [#TheProcess] on Twitter, because it’s going to be a process,” Weah said. “Not qualifying for the World Cup, it’s been a hard time for us. But it’s a new era, as I said on Twitter. We’re looking forward to everything that we’re going to do with these young guys. … I think we’re going to be a force to be reckoned with in the future. ‘The Process’ is the way to go.”

There’s ultimately a long way to go for this team, but with the amount of young talented players who are beginning to make impacts in Europe and other places, there’s also reason for optimism. We’ll get a glimpse of that future in North Carolina on Tuesday night.