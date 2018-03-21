WGC-Dell Match Play 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Golf’s own version of March Madness gets underway at Austin Country Club this week, as the best in the world battle in out in the bracket-style tournament that is the WGC-Dell Match Play. 59 of the top 64 ranked golfers will be in attendance, while Kevin Na, Charles Howell III, Joost Luiten, Keegan Bradley and Luke List will replace Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott and Henrik Stenson to fill out the field.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, who has finished in the Top 16 in every start this year and most recently tallied a T7 at the WGC-Mexico Championship, is the defending champ. He beat Jimmy Walker, Martin Kaymer and Webb Simpson in group play last year, then proceeded to roll through Zach Johnson (5 & 4), Alex Noren (3 & 2) and Hideto Tanihara (1 Up) before taking down then rookie Jon Rahm (1 Up) in the final.

But it’s neither Johnson (+800) nor Rahm (+1400) who is the oddsmakers’ favorite this week. Rory McIlroy, fresh off putting an end to his year-plus winless streak with an impressive triumph at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, is favored slightly (+750) ahead of Johnson. He flamed out in the group stage last year, but he won here in 2015, and if he plays anything like he did over the weekend, when he fired a Sunday 64 and went five-under on the last six holes to win, there’s no one in the world who can match him.

In addition to Johnson and McIlroy, there are three other past winners in the field: Jason Day (2016 and 2014), Matt Kuchar (2013) and Ian Poulter (2010). Day, who withdrew from last year’s event to be with his mother who was undergoing cancer treatment, is a career 21-7 in match play. Throw in a win, a runner-up and five Top-25’s in five starts this season, and it’s no wonder to see him among the favorites (+1400).

Other top contenders include Justin Thomas, the defending Player of the Year who has risen to world No. 2 with a win and a playoff runner-up in his last two starts, and Jordan Spieth, who has had a roller-coaster start to the season but will be looking to get back on track with the Masters on the horizon.

Of course, with such a deep field and a format such as match play, anyone is capable of making a deep run in Austin this week. As always, it should be one of the more entertaining–and Madness-filled–tournaments of the year.