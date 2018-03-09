Winter Paralympics 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

A little less than two weeks following the conclusion of the Olympics, the sports world again turns its attention towards Pyeongchang, as athletes from around the world are set to compete in the 2018 Winter Paralympics.

In the United States, coverage of the games, which take place between Wednesday, March 7, and Sunday, March 18, will be on NBC, NBC Sports Network and the Olympic Channel (complete schedule and TV listings can be found here). If you don’t have cable or a cable log-in, you can watch each of these channels live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live television channels, including NBC (live in select markets), NBCSN and Olympic Channel. You can sign up for “Hulu With Live TV” right here, and you can then watch coverage of the Paralympics live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: NBC (live in select markets), NBCSN and the Olympic Channel are all included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch coverage live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Now: NBC (live in select markets) and NBCSN are both included in all of DirecTV Now’s four main channel packages, while Olympic Channel is in the “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It” bundles. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, plus you can get a free Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months. Once signed up, you can watch these channels live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: NBC (live in select markets) and NBCSN are included in the “Sling Blue” channel package, while Olympic Channel is in the “Sports Extra” add-on. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch these channels live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

In addition to being able to watch NBC, NBCSN and Olympic Channel simulcasts via the above streaming services, you can also watch extensive coverage live on your computer via NBCOlympics.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC Sports app. To watch these streams, you’ll have a 30-minute free preview before needing to sign in to your TV provider, but you can use your Hulu, FuboTV, DirecTV Now or Sling TV credentials to do that.

Preview

After a somewhat disappointing showing during the Olympics, the United States will look to bounce back during the Paralympics.

“After the successful showing we had in Sochi, I am incredibly excited to see what this group is capable of in PyeongChang,” said Kevin Jardine, director of U.S. Paralympics Alpine Skiing and Snowboarding. “Our strength comes from our experience, drive and depth, which will prove to be important with a sport and international field that have grown immensely over the last four years. Every one of our athletes is a medal contender and it makes me proud to see the level in which they’ve pushed this program heading into the Paralympics.”

We’ll start in para snowboarding, where the Americans could potentially bring in a big haul of medals. Amy Purdy, who captured bronze in Sochi four years ago, is a candidate to again reach the podium in the women’s snowboard cross, as is Brenna Huckaby, who won gold in both snowboard cross and banked slalom at the 2017 World Championships.

Over on the men’s side, the snowboard cross competition will feature Americans Evan Strong, Mike Shea and Keith Gabel, who swept the podium at the last Paralympic Games and took two medals at the 2017 World Championships (silver for Strong; bronze for Shea).

The United States’ next best chance at gold is in ice hockey, where they have taken gold at each of the last two Paralympic Games. The biggest threat comes from Canada, who knocked off the US in the 2017 World Championships gold medal game, 4-1. The loss was disappointing, but 20-year-old star Declan Farmer piled up 16 points in seven games during that tournament and certainly has what it takes to lead the Americans to gold.

Other American athletes to watch include Danelle Umstead, a three-time Paralympic bronze medalist (2010 downhill, 2010 super combined, 2014 super combined), Stephanie Jallen, who won a pair of bronze medals (super-G, super combined) in Sochi, and Andrew Kurka, who won gold (downhill), silver (giant slalom) and bronze (super-G) at the 2017 World Championships.

The United States won two gold, seven silver and nine bronze medals four years ago, but it wouldn’t be surprising if they increased those numbers in Pyeongchang.