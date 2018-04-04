Inter vs AC Milan Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

One of the biggest derbies in world football gets renewed on Wednesday, as Inter and AC Milan meet at the San Siro.

Preview

This is obviously a massive match due to the rivalry, but there’s also plenty at stake when it comes to Champions League football.

Currently holding onto the fourth spot in Serie A with 58 points, Inter is one point clear of Lazio and two points behind Roma with one match in hand over both. With the top three Serie A teams clinching a spot in the Champions League group stage, and the fourth team heading to the Champions League playoff round, a win on Wednesday puts the Nerazzurri in a promising position.

AC Milan, meanwhile, is eight points behind Inter for fourth place, so it’s undoubtedly a steep hill to climb. However, getting three points on Wednesday would bring Gennaro Gattuso’s squad to within seven points of Roma and five of Inter. And with seven of their last eight matches of the season coming against teams that are eighth or lower on the table, those are deficits that can be overcome. A loss on Wednesday, though, means the Rossoneri will be headed back to the Europa League.

When these teams met in the Coppa Italia quarterfinal in December, Patrick Cutrone’s 104th-minute goal gave AC Milan the 1-0 win in extra time. Moreover, Milan enters this one is very fine form, having gone 8-1-1 in their last 10 matches, with the only defeat coming away against league-leaders Juventus during the weekend, while Inter have outscored opponents, 10-0, in their last four and have similarly lost just once over their last 10.

Put it all together, and Wednesday’s derby sets up a potential classic.