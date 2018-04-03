Sevilla vs Bayern Munich Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Bayern Munich and Sevilla are set to meet in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Tuesday.

Preview

The Germans, who have advanced as far as the Champions League semifinals in each of the past four years, are certainly favorites in this matchup, but Sevilla shouldn’t be overlooked. Though a late collapse ultimately resulted in a 2-2 draw against Barcelona over the weekend, the fact Sevilla led 2-0 in the 87th minute against the Spanish powerhouse was a reminder of how dangerous they can be.

“Maybe people think they’re not as good as Barcelona or Real Madrid but I think they are,” Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez said. “If we are not at 100 percent, they can beat us.”

Martinez also pointed to Sevilla’s Round of 16 match against Manchester United, which saw the Spanish side advance 2-1 on aggregate thanks to an away victory in the second leg.

“It’s a good example [of what might happen]. I think Sevilla deserved to win both games, in Sevilla and in Manchester,” he said. “They scored two goals in the most difficult moments of the game [at Old Trafford]. They acted and played like a big team. That is why they are dangerous.”

Nevertheless, this is still a Bayern Munich team that made easy work of Besiktas (8-1 aggregate) in the Round of 16, and if there were any concerns over a home draw against Hertha Berlin and an away defeat to RB Leipzig over the last month, those were mostly quelled during Saturday’s 6-0 drubbing of Bundesliga third-place squad Borussia Dortmund.

Sevilla undoubtedly faces an uphill battle, this should still be an entertaining matchup.