Erin Popovich’s Cause of Death: How Did Gregg’s Wife Die?

Erin Popovich, the wife of San Antonio Spurs’ head coach Gregg Popovich, died on April 18, 2018, the team confirmed in a statement. Many fans and even a top player expressed shock at hearing the news. She was only 67-years-old.

That has a lot of people wondering: What is Erin Popovich’s cause of death? How did she die? Here’s what is known about that point thus far:

Although the death surprised a lot of fans, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, writing on Twitter, Erin Popovich died after an “extended illness.” She died earlier in the day on Wednesday, April 18. ESPN wrote that Erin “had been battling an illness for an extended period.” However, that illness and the official cause of death had not yet been released as the news broke of Erin Popovich’s death. Here is the original report stating that Popovich had been ill for some time:

Erin Popovich, wife of San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich, died today, Spurs said in a release. They were married four decades. She had been ill over an extended period. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 19, 2018

“The news comes as a shock to players and fans — although it’s being reported she’d been ill for an extended period … Coach Popovich hadn’t said anything publicly,” TMZ reported. Gregg and Erin Popovich had two children together named Jill and Micky.

It’s clear that many people were not expecting the news. The team is taking on the Golden State Warriors Thursday night in San Antonio.

NBA UPDATE: We are saddened to announce Erin Popovich, wife of San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich, died today. pic.twitter.com/fAV6kBPlCr — The 3 Point Conversion (@3ptCnvrsn) April 19, 2018

Members of the Spurs’ family offered tributes to Erin Popovich.

“We mourn the loss of Erin,” said Spurs GM R.C. Buford. “She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us.”

Gregg Popovich is known for his penchant for privacy. As an ESPN NBA writer noted in a 2012 article on Gregg Popovich’s privacy: “To most, this page contains simply words and sentences and photos. Not to Gregg Popovich. He sees booby traps. Daggers. An interrogator’s metal chair under a bare lightbulb.” The article noted that Popovich steers away from casting media attention on himself. In that light, it’s perhaps not surprising that so many people were caught unaware that his wife was sick.

NewsOK noted that Gregg “Popovich ran the Spurs’ practice Wednesday.” It’s unclear whether he will be at Thursday’s game.

The Warriors’ Kevin Durant was caught by complete surprise, judging from a video of a brief interview he gave after learning the news. “What? Seriously?” Durant said when asked about the death only minutes after the team’s statement was released. “Prayers and condolences to his family. Man, I don’t know what to say.” You can watch his response here:

Warriors just learning about Erin Popovich’s passing. Steve Kerr understandably at a loss for words. Same with Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/PT48FYKIOC — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 19, 2018

According to ESPN, Durant also said: “The whole NBA family is supporting him, got his back through it all. Feel so bad for Pop.”

LeBron James also seemed at a loss for words when asked about Erin’s death. After a pause, he said, “I mean obviously I’m a huge Pop fan. I love Pop. That’s such a tragedy and my best wishes goes out to Pop and his family. I know that’s devastating news. Holy.. um, in the NBA family, we all stick together… it puts everything in perspective.” You can watch that video here:

LeBron James after the game finding out about the horrible news of Erin Popovich's passing pic.twitter.com/2hz7z2ysWp — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) April 19, 2018

The Spurs confirmed the death, releasing this statement. It does not mention cause of death:

With deep regret the San Antonio Spurs announce that Erin Popovich, wife of Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich, passed away earlier today. Erin and Gregg were married for four decades and were blessed with two children and two grandchildren. “We mourn the loss of Erin,” said Spurs General Manager RC Buford. “She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us.” The organization asks media to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.

Others were too upset to say anything about Erin’s death.

Steve Kerr, understandably, didn’t have it in him to speak about the wife of Gregg Popovich passing away. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 19, 2018

Erin and Gregg Popovich married when he was working as an assistant at the Air Force Academy, according to ESPN, which noted that her father, Jim Conboy, “was a former athletic trainer for the Falcons.”

This article will be updated as more information is learned about the circumstances of Erin Popovich’s death. You can read more about Erin Popovich here: