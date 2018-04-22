PHOTO: Jay Feely Holds Gun in Snap With Daughter & Her Prom Date

Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys pic.twitter.com/T5JRZQYq9e — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018

Former NFL kicker and current sports analyst Jay Feely is taking some heat after posting the above photo on Twitter. The picture shows Feely posing with his daughter and her prom date. In the photo, Feely is holding a handgun.

The photo went viral shortly after Feely posted it. So far, it has received nearly 40,000 “likes” and thousands of comments. Some people have been offended by the pic, which Feely says was “intended to be a joke.”

“The prom picture I posted was obviously intended to be a joke. My Daughter has dated her boyfriend for over a year and they knew I was joking. I take gun safety seriously (the gun was not loaded and had no clip in) and I did not intend to be insensitive to that important issue,” Feely tweeted on Sunday morning.

The “joke” has been around for ages — fathers are known for giving a hard time to their daughter’s boyfriends. In some instances, that joke has involved a dad threatening the new boy in his little girl’s life. However, with the recent uptick in gun control debates, some people felt that Feely’s photo was distasteful — and inappropriate.

Feely, a father of four, played 14 seasons in the NFL. He currently works as a college football and NFL analyst for CBS Sports.