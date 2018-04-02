Villanova vs Michigan Live Stream: How to Watch National Championship Online

Just one game remains in the 2017-18 college basketball season, as Villanova and Michigan are set to battle it out in the national championship on Monday night.

Preview

When the 68-team bracket was first revealed, many pointed to a potential Villanova vs. Virginia national championship as the ultimate battle of offense vs. defense. As it turned out, UMBC had other plans, but this still stacks up as a highly compelling contrast of strengths.

The Wildcats not only boast the top adjusted offensive efficiency in the nation, they have one of the best offenses we’ve ever seen at this level. Their 127.6 points per 100 possessions is the second-best rate since KenPom.com began tracking the number 17 seasons ago, and their 454 three-pointers made is an NCAA record, besting VMI’s 442 in 2007. And they’ve continued that blistering pace during the tournament, knocking down 66 threes (another NCAA record) in five games, including 18 against Kansas (a Final Four record).

Watch ALL 13 of Villanova's record-tying 13 three's in a #FinalFour game… oh, and this was just the FIRST HALF! #LetsMarchNova pic.twitter.com/cjpSLy3JD9 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 1, 2018

Michigan, meanwhile, ranks third in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency. Highly disciplined on that end of the floor, they do a fantastic job of limiting opponents from beyond the three-point line. Teams get off just 16.1 three-point attempts per game against the Wolverines, and they make just 5.3 of those, both of which are the fifth-lowest marks in the nation.

Essentially, you have arguably the best three-point shooting team of all-time going up against one of the best three-point defensive teams in the nation. During Michigan’s 14-game winning streak, no opponent has hit more than seven threes in a game. During Villanova’s 10-game winning streak, they’ve 13 or more treys in seven of those games and been below eight just once. During the NCAA tournament, Michigan’s opponents are 18-of-75 (24.0 percent) from beyond the arc. During the NCAA tournament, Villanova is 66-of-156 (42.3 percent) from beyond the arc.

So, is the old adage of defense winning championships still true? Or does a ruthlessly efficient offense get the advantage during the pace-and-space era? It’s tough to know for sure, but Monday night’s matchup serves as the perfect one to answer those questions.

Villanova is favored by seven points, and it’s hard to argue after their thorough dismantling of Kansas in the Final Four, but Michigan’s three-point defense could potentially be the kryptonite to ‘Nova’s Superman. No matter how it plays out, you couldn’t ask for a more intriguing matchup for the season finale.