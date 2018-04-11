NBA Playoffs 2018: Bracket, Schedule & 1st Round Matchups

The 2018 NBA playoffs are upon us, and the matchups will be determined tonight after the final regular season games. We will have the updated playoff bracket and schedule once it is released tonight.

Heading into the final night of action, the entire Eastern Conference playoff teams have been locked in with the exact order yet to be determined. The Toronto Raptors will be the No. 1 seed, while the Boston Celtics are the No. 2 seed.

In the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets are the No. 1 seed, and will have home court advantage as long as they are in the playoffs. The Golden State Warriors are the No. 2 seed. The rest of the seeding will be determined tonight. Only one spot remains up for grabs as the Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Denver Rockets for the No. 8 seed in the West.

Below are the current playoff matchups along with what we know about the NBA playoff TV schedule.

NBA Playoffs 2018: Teams & Current Matchups

Here’s a look at what the current NBA playoff matchups look like heading into the final slate of regular season games. This will be updated tonight as games go final. Teams in italics have locked in their current seed.

EAST

No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Miami Heat

No. 3 Philadelphia Sixers vs. No. 6 Milwaukee Bucks

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

WEST

No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves

No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 Oklahoma City Thunder

No. 3 Utah Jazz vs. No. 6 San Antonio Spurs

No. 4 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 5 New Orleans Pelicans

NBA Playoffs Schedule 2018: 1st Round

The official schedule will be released Wednesday night by the NBA. The following dates and times come courtesy of Sports Media Watch. All times listed are in Eastern. Games 5-7 on the schedule are if necessary.