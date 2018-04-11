NBA Playoffs 2018: Bracket, Schedule & 1st Round Matchups

The 2018 NBA playoffs are upon us, and the matchups will be determined tonight after the final regular season games. We will have the updated playoff bracket and schedule once it is released tonight.
Heading into the final night of action, the entire Eastern Conference playoff teams have been locked in with the exact order yet to be determined. The Toronto Raptors will be the No. 1 seed, while the Boston Celtics are the No. 2 seed.
In the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets are the No. 1 seed, and will have home court advantage as long as they are in the playoffs. The Golden State Warriors are the No. 2 seed. The rest of the seeding will be determined tonight. Only one spot remains up for grabs as the Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Denver Rockets for the No. 8 seed in the West.
Below are the current playoff matchups along with what we know about the NBA playoff TV schedule.
NBA Playoffs 2018: Teams & Current Matchups
Here’s a look at what the current NBA playoff matchups look like heading into the final slate of regular season games. This will be updated tonight as games go final. Teams in italics have locked in their current seed.
EAST
No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards
No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Miami Heat
No. 3 Philadelphia Sixers vs. No. 6 Milwaukee Bucks
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers
WEST
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves
No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 Oklahoma City Thunder
No. 3 Utah Jazz vs. No. 6 San Antonio Spurs
No. 4 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 5 New Orleans Pelicans
NBA Playoffs Schedule 2018: 1st Round
The official schedule will be released Wednesday night by the NBA. The following dates and times come courtesy of Sports Media Watch. All times listed are in Eastern. Games 5-7 on the schedule are if necessary.
|DATE
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)/TV
|Saturday, April 14
|TBD Game 1
|3 p.m. ABC
|Saturday, April 14
|TBD Game 1
|5:30 p.m. ESPN
|Saturday, April 14
|TBD Game 1
|8 p.m. ESPN
|Saturday, April 14
|TBD Game 1
|10:30 p.m. ESPN
|Sunday, April 15
|TBD Game 1
|3 p.m. ABC
|Sunday, April 15
|TBD Game 1
|5:30 p.m. TNT
|Sunday, April 15
|TBD Game 1
|8 p.m. TNT
|Sunday, April 15
|TBD Game 1
|10:30 p.m. TNT
|Monday, April 16
|TBD Game 2
|8 p.m. TNT
|Monday, April 16
|TBD Game 2
|10:30 p.m. TNT
|Tuesday, April 17
|TBD Game 2
|7 p.m. NBA TV
|Tuesday, April 17
|TBD Game 2
|8 p.m. TNT
|Tuesday, April 17
|TBD Game 2
|10:30 p.m. TNT
|Wednesday, April 18
|TBD Game 2
|7 p.m. NBA TV
|Wednesday, April 18
|TBD Game 2
|7 p.m. TNT
|Wednesday, April 18
|TBD Game 2
|9:30 p.m. TNT
|Thursday, April 19
|TBD Game 3
|7 p.m. TNT
|Thursday, April 19
|TBD Game 3
|8 p.m. NBA TV
|Thursday, April 19
|TBD Game 3
|9:30 p.m. TNT
|Friday, April 20
|TBD Game 3
|8 p.m. ESPN
|Friday, April 20
|TBD Game 3
|10:30 p.m. ESPN
|Friday, April 20
|TBD Game 3
|10:30 p.m. ESPN
|Saturday, April 21
|TBD Game 3 or 4
|TBD TNT
|Saturday, April 21
|TBD Game 3 or 4
|TBD TNT
|Saturday, April 21
|TBD Game 3 or 4
|8 p.m. ESPN
|Saturday, April 21
|TBD Game 3 or 4
|10:30 p.m. ESPN
|Sunday, April 22
|TBD Game 4
|1 p.m. ABC
|Sunday, April 22
|TBD Game 4
|3:30 p.m. ABC
|Sunday, April 22
|TBD Game 4
|TBD TNT
|Sunday, April 22
|TBD Game 4
|TBD TNT
|Monday, April 23
|TBD Game 4 or 5
|TBD TNT/NBA TV
|Monday, April 23
|TBD Game 4 or 5
|TBD TNT/NBA TV
|Monday, April 23
|TBD Game 4 or 5
|TBD TNT/NBA TV
|Tuesday, April 24
|TBD Game 5
|TBD TNT/NBA TV
|Tuesday, April 24
|TBD Game 5
|TBD TNT/NBA TV
|Tuesday, April 24
|TBD Game 5
|TBD TNT/NBA TV
|Wednesday, April 25
|TBD Game 5
|TBD TNT/NBA TV
|Wednesday, April 25
|TBD Game 5
|TBD TNT/NBA TV
|Wednesday, April 25
|TBD Game 5
|TBD TNT/NBA TV
|Thursday, April 26
|TBD Game 6
|TBD TNT/NBA TV
|Thursday, April 26
|TBD Game 6
|TBD TNT/NBA TV
|Thursday, April 26
|TBD Game 6
|TBD TNT/NBA TV
|Thursday, April 26
|TBD Game 6
|TBD TNT/NBA TV
|Friday, April 27
|TBD Game 6
|7 p.m. ESPNEWS
|Friday, April 27
|TBD Game 6
|8 p.m. ESPN
|Friday, April 27
|TBD Game 6
|9:30 p.m. ESPNEWS
|Friday, April 27
|TBD Game 6
|10:30 p.m. ESPN
|Saturday, April 28
|TBD Game 7
|TBD TNT
|Saturday, April 28
|TBD Game 7
|TBD TNT
|Saturday, April 28
|TBD Game 7
|TBD TNT
|Saturday, April 28
|TBD Game 7
|TBD TNT
|Sunday, April 29
|TBD Game 7
|1 p.m. ABC
|Sunday, April 29
|TBD Game 7
|3:30 p.m. ABC
|Sunday, April 29
|TBD Game 7
|TBD TNT
|Sunday, April 29
|TBD Game 7
|TBD TNT
