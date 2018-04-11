NBA Standings: Playoff Picture & East-West Conference Matchups

The NBA playoff picture is beginning to become clearer. Heading into the final night of games, 15 of 16 playoff teams have been determined. Heavy will be updating these NBA standings as games go final tonight.
The entire Eastern Conference field has been set, but the order has yet to be determined. The Toronto Raptors will be the No. 1 seed, and the Boston Celtics have secured the No. 2 seed. Both teams are awaiting to see if the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat or Washington Wizards will be their opponent.
In the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets are the top seed, and would also have home court advantage if they ended up facing the Raptors in the NBA finals. The Rockets will face either the Timberwolves or Nuggets in the first round. Minnesota takes on Denver tonight for the one remaining NBA playoff spot. The Golden State Warriors are the No. 2 seed, and will face the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs or New Orleans Pelicans in the opening round.
One of the biggest playoff battles is for the No. 3 seed in the West between the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers. The two teams square off tonight with the winner securing the No. 3 seed.
Eight of tonight’s games have some sort of playoff implications. The Wizards take on the Magic as Washington tries to better their No. 8 seed. Cleveland takes on New York as the Cavs can move as high as No. 3 in the East. The Bucks take on the Sixers with both teams jockeying for position inside the East. Portland and San Antonio have identical records and square off tonight. Both teams have a chance to secure home court advantage in the first round. Toronto takes on Miami in a game that could offer a preview of their first round matchup. The Raptors spot is locked in, but the Heat could move up in the Eastern Conference standings with win.
Here’s a look at the current NBA standings which will be updated as games are completed tonight. Teams in bold have locked in their current seed.
NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Standings
|TEAMS
|WINS
|LOSSES
|GB
|1. Toronto Raptors
|59
|22
|–
|2. Boston Celtics
|54
|27
|5
|3. Philadelphia Sixers
|51
|30
|8
|4. Cleveland Cavs
|50
|31
|9
|5. Indiana Pacers
|48
|34
|11.5
|6. Milwaukee Bucks
|44
|37
|15
|7. Miami Heat
|43
|38
|16
|8. Washington Wizards
|43
|38
|16
|9. Detroit Pistons
|38
|43
|21
|10. Charlotte Hornets
|36
|46
|23.5
|11. New York Knicks
|28
|53
|31
|12. Brooklyn Nets
|28
|53
|31
|13. Chicago Bulls
|27
|54
|32
|14. Orlando Magic
|24
|57
|35
|15. Atlanta Hawks
|24
|58
|35.5
NBA Western Conference Playoff Standings
|TEAM
|WINS
|LOSSES
|GB
|1. Houston Rockets
|65
|16
|–
|2. Golden State Warriors
|58
|24
|7.5
|3. Utah Jazz
|48
|33
|17
|4. Portland Blazers
|48
|33
|17
|5. New Orleans Pelicans
|47
|34
|18
|6. San Antonio Spurs
|47
|34
|18
|7. OKC Thunder
|47
|34
|18
|8. Minnesota Timberwolves
|46
|35
|19
|9. Denver Nuggets
|46
|35
|19
|10. L.A. Clippers
|42
|39
|23
|11. L.A. Lakers
|34
|47
|31
|12. Sacramento Kings
|26
|55
|39
|13. Dallas Mavericks
|24
|58
|41.5
|14. Memphis Grizzlies
|22
|59
|43
|15. Phoenix Suns
|21
|61
|44.5
NBA Playoffs 2018: Current Matchups
Here’s a look at what the current NBA playoff matchups look like heading into the final slate of regular season games. This will be updated tonight as games go final. Teams in italics have locked in their current seed.
EAST
No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards
No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Miami Heat
No. 3 Philadelphia Sixers vs. No. 6 Milwaukee Bucks
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers
WEST
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves
No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 Oklahoma City Thunder
No. 3 Utah Jazz vs. No. 6 San Antonio Spurs
No. 4 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 5 New Orleans Pelicans
