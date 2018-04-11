NBA Standings: Playoff Picture & East-West Conference Matchups

The NBA playoff picture is beginning to become clearer. Heading into the final night of games, 15 of 16 playoff teams have been determined. Heavy will be updating these NBA standings as games go final tonight.

The entire Eastern Conference field has been set, but the order has yet to be determined. The Toronto Raptors will be the No. 1 seed, and the Boston Celtics have secured the No. 2 seed. Both teams are awaiting to see if the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat or Washington Wizards will be their opponent.

In the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets are the top seed, and would also have home court advantage if they ended up facing the Raptors in the NBA finals. The Rockets will face either the Timberwolves or Nuggets in the first round. Minnesota takes on Denver tonight for the one remaining NBA playoff spot. The Golden State Warriors are the No. 2 seed, and will face the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs or New Orleans Pelicans in the opening round.

One of the biggest playoff battles is for the No. 3 seed in the West between the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers. The two teams square off tonight with the winner securing the No. 3 seed.

Eight of tonight’s games have some sort of playoff implications. The Wizards take on the Magic as Washington tries to better their No. 8 seed. Cleveland takes on New York as the Cavs can move as high as No. 3 in the East. The Bucks take on the Sixers with both teams jockeying for position inside the East. Portland and San Antonio have identical records and square off tonight. Both teams have a chance to secure home court advantage in the first round. Toronto takes on Miami in a game that could offer a preview of their first round matchup. The Raptors spot is locked in, but the Heat could move up in the Eastern Conference standings with win.

Here’s a look at the current NBA standings which will be updated as games are completed tonight. Teams in bold have locked in their current seed.

NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Standings

TEAMS WINS LOSSES GB 1. Toronto Raptors 59 22 – 2. Boston Celtics 54 27 5 3. Philadelphia Sixers 51 30 8 4. Cleveland Cavs 50 31 9 5. Indiana Pacers 48 34 11.5 6. Milwaukee Bucks 44 37 15 7. Miami Heat 43 38 16 8. Washington Wizards 43 38 16 9. Detroit Pistons 38 43 21 10. Charlotte Hornets 36 46 23.5 11. New York Knicks 28 53 31 12. Brooklyn Nets 28 53 31 13. Chicago Bulls 27 54 32 14. Orlando Magic 24 57 35 15. Atlanta Hawks 24 58 35.5

NBA Western Conference Playoff Standings

TEAM WINS LOSSES GB 1. Houston Rockets 65 16 – 2. Golden State Warriors 58 24 7.5 3. Utah Jazz 48 33 17 4. Portland Blazers 48 33 17 5. New Orleans Pelicans 47 34 18 6. San Antonio Spurs 47 34 18 7. OKC Thunder 47 34 18 8. Minnesota Timberwolves 46 35 19 9. Denver Nuggets 46 35 19 10. L.A. Clippers 42 39 23 11. L.A. Lakers 34 47 31 12. Sacramento Kings 26 55 39 13. Dallas Mavericks 24 58 41.5 14. Memphis Grizzlies 22 59 43 15. Phoenix Suns 21 61 44.5

NBA Playoffs 2018: Current Matchups

Here’s a look at what the current NBA playoff matchups look like heading into the final slate of regular season games. This will be updated tonight as games go final. Teams in italics have locked in their current seed.

EAST

No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Miami Heat

No. 3 Philadelphia Sixers vs. No. 6 Milwaukee Bucks

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

WEST

No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves

No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 Oklahoma City Thunder

No. 3 Utah Jazz vs. No. 6 San Antonio Spurs

No. 4 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 5 New Orleans Pelicans