Latest NFL Mock Draft 2018: 2 Rounds of Picks

After filling out my first 2018 NFL mock draft nearly a year ago, draft day has finally arrived. Before we get to my final mock draft with two rounds of predictions, let’s explore some of the latest rumors and buzz around the draft.

Look for the Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals or Miami Dolphins to trade up to draft a quarterback. Since I don’t project trades in my mock draft, I have Josh Allen falling to the Dolphins at No. 11. It would be shocking if he lasted this long, but it’s how things play out given Miami is the first quarterback needy team after pick No. 5. Given the value of quarterbacks, the Colts are in a prime position to trade down from No. 6. Indianapolis has already traded down once, and I think their pick could end up being traded to a team looking to grab the final quarterback standing of the top four signal callers.

Lamar Jackson is one of the most difficult players to project. He could go as high as No. 15 to the Cardinals or No. 16 to the Ravens. After months of generating draft buzz, there appears to be medical concerns around Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller reported he has spoken to five teams who have him completely off their draft boards, but has also heard from other teams that cleared him. He sits outside the first round in my mock draft based on this concern.

Here’s my final mock draft featuring the first two rounds.

NFL Mock Draft 2018: 1st Round

PICK PLAYER
No. 1 Cleveland Browns QB Sam Darnold, USC
No. 2 New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State
No. 3 New York Jets (via Colts) QB Josh Rosen, UCLA
No. 4 Cleveland Browns (via Texans) DE Bradley Chubb, NC State
No. 5 Denver Broncos QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
No. 6 Indianapolis Colts (via Jets) G Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame
No. 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers S Derwin James, Florida State
No. 8 Chicago Bears S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
No. 9 San Francisco 49ers LB Roquan Smith, Georgia
No. 10 Oakland Raiders LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech
No. 11 Miami Dolphins QB Josh Allen, Wyoming
No. 12 Buffalo Bills (via Bengals) T Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame
No. 13 Washington Redskins DT Vita Vea, Washington
No. 14 Green Bay Packers CB Denzel Ward, Ohio State
No. 15 Arizona Cardinals G Will Hernandez, UTEP
No. 16 Baltimore Ravens LB Rashaan Evans, Alabama
No. 17 Los Angeles Chargers T Connor Williams, Texas
No. 18 Seattle Seahawks EDGE Marcus Davenport, UTSA
No. 19 Dallas Cowboys EDGE Harold Landry, Boston College
No. 20 Detroit Lions C/G James Daniels, Iowa
No. 21 Cincinnati Bengals (via Bills) CB Josh Jackson, Iowa
No. 22 Buffalo Bills (via Chiefs) WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama
No. 23 New England Patriots (via Rams) CB Mike Hughes, UCF
No. 24 Carolina Panthers WR Courtland Sutton, SMU
No. 25 Tennessee Titans EDGE Sam Hubbard, Ohio State
No. 26 Atlanta Falcons DL Da’Ron Payne, Alabama
No. 27 New Orleans Saints QB Lamar Jackson, Louisville
No. 28 Pittsburgh Steelers CB Jaire Alexander, Louisville
No. 29 Jacksonville Jaguars G Isaiah Wynn, Georgia
No. 30 Minnesota Vikings TE Dallas Goedert, South Dakota St.
No. 31 New England Patriots C Frank Ragnow, Arkansas
No. 32 Philadelphia Eagles T Kolton Miller, UCLA

NFL Mock Draft 2018: 2nd Round

PICK PLAYER
No. 33 Cleveland Browns WR D.J. Moore, Maryland
No. 34 New York Giants C Billy Price, Ohio State
No. 35 Cleveland Browns (via Texans) CB Isaiah Oliver, Colorado
No. 36 Indianapolis Colts LB Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State
No. 37 Indianapolis Colts (via Jets) WR D.J. Chark, LSU
No. 38 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DL Taven Bryan, Florida
No. 39 Chicago Bears EDGE Lorenzo Carter, Georgia
No. 40 Denver Broncos CB Donte Jackson, LSU
No. 41 Oakland Raiders S Ronnie Harrison, Alabama
No. 42 Miami Dolphins DL Maurice Hurst, Michigan
No. 43 New England Patriots (via 49ers) TE Hayden Hurst, South Carolina
No. 44 Washington Redskins LB Malik Jefferson, Texas
No. 45 Green Bay Packers WR James Washington, Oklahoma State
No. 46 Cincinnati Bengals DL Harrison Phillips, Stanford
No. 47 Arizona Cardinals QB Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State
No. 48  Los Angeles Chargers DL Derrick Nnadi, Florida State
No. 49 Indianapolis Colts (via Jets) EDGE Josh Sweat, Florida State
No. 50 Dallas Cowboys WR Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
No. 51 Detroit Lions RB Sony Michel, Georgia
No. 52 Baltimore Ravens TE Mike Gesicki, Penn State
No. 53 Buffalo Bills QB Kyle Lauletta, Richmond
No. 54 Kansas City Chiefs CB Carlton Davis, Auburn
No. 55 Carolina Panthers S Justin Reid, Stanford
No. 56 Buffalo Bills (via Rams) G Braden Smith, Auburn
No. 57 Tennessee Titans LB Jerome Baker, Ohio State
No. 58 Atlanta Falcons WR Anthony Miller, Memphis
No. 59 San Francisco 49ers (via Saints) WR Dante Pettis, Washington
No. 60 Pittsburgh Steelers RB Derrius Guice, LSU
No. 61 Jacksonville Jaguars WR DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State
No. 62 Minnesota Vikings T Geron Christian, Louisville
No. 63 New England Patriots LB Darius Leonard, South Carolina St.
No. 64 Cleveland Browns (via Eagles) T Tyrell Crosby, Oregon

 

