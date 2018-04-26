Latest NFL Mock Draft 2018: 2 Rounds of Picks

After filling out my first 2018 NFL mock draft nearly a year ago, draft day has finally arrived. Before we get to my final mock draft with two rounds of predictions, let’s explore some of the latest rumors and buzz around the draft.

Look for the Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals or Miami Dolphins to trade up to draft a quarterback. Since I don’t project trades in my mock draft, I have Josh Allen falling to the Dolphins at No. 11. It would be shocking if he lasted this long, but it’s how things play out given Miami is the first quarterback needy team after pick No. 5. Given the value of quarterbacks, the Colts are in a prime position to trade down from No. 6. Indianapolis has already traded down once, and I think their pick could end up being traded to a team looking to grab the final quarterback standing of the top four signal callers.

Lamar Jackson is one of the most difficult players to project. He could go as high as No. 15 to the Cardinals or No. 16 to the Ravens. After months of generating draft buzz, there appears to be medical concerns around Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller reported he has spoken to five teams who have him completely off their draft boards, but has also heard from other teams that cleared him. He sits outside the first round in my mock draft based on this concern.

Here’s my final mock draft featuring the first two rounds.

NFL Mock Draft 2018: 1st Round

PICK PLAYER No. 1 Cleveland Browns QB Sam Darnold, USC No. 2 New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State No. 3 New York Jets (via Colts) QB Josh Rosen, UCLA No. 4 Cleveland Browns (via Texans) DE Bradley Chubb, NC State No. 5 Denver Broncos QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma No. 6 Indianapolis Colts (via Jets) G Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame No. 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers S Derwin James, Florida State No. 8 Chicago Bears S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama No. 9 San Francisco 49ers LB Roquan Smith, Georgia No. 10 Oakland Raiders LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech No. 11 Miami Dolphins QB Josh Allen, Wyoming No. 12 Buffalo Bills (via Bengals) T Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame No. 13 Washington Redskins DT Vita Vea, Washington No. 14 Green Bay Packers CB Denzel Ward, Ohio State No. 15 Arizona Cardinals G Will Hernandez, UTEP No. 16 Baltimore Ravens LB Rashaan Evans, Alabama No. 17 Los Angeles Chargers T Connor Williams, Texas No. 18 Seattle Seahawks EDGE Marcus Davenport, UTSA No. 19 Dallas Cowboys EDGE Harold Landry, Boston College No. 20 Detroit Lions C/G James Daniels, Iowa No. 21 Cincinnati Bengals (via Bills) CB Josh Jackson, Iowa No. 22 Buffalo Bills (via Chiefs) WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama No. 23 New England Patriots (via Rams) CB Mike Hughes, UCF No. 24 Carolina Panthers WR Courtland Sutton, SMU No. 25 Tennessee Titans EDGE Sam Hubbard, Ohio State No. 26 Atlanta Falcons DL Da’Ron Payne, Alabama No. 27 New Orleans Saints QB Lamar Jackson, Louisville No. 28 Pittsburgh Steelers CB Jaire Alexander, Louisville No. 29 Jacksonville Jaguars G Isaiah Wynn, Georgia No. 30 Minnesota Vikings TE Dallas Goedert, South Dakota St. No. 31 New England Patriots C Frank Ragnow, Arkansas No. 32 Philadelphia Eagles T Kolton Miller, UCLA

NFL Mock Draft 2018: 2nd Round