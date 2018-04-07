Patrick Reed’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Professional golfer Patrick Reed, ranked 24th in the world, is currently competing at the 2018 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

This is the 82nd Masters Tournament, which offers the smallest field of professional golf’s four major championships. The tournament is considered by invitation, but there are qualifying criteria. As one of the top four finishers from the 2017 PGA Championship, Reed qualified and received an invitation.

After two rounds, Reed was at the top of the leaderboard at 9-under, having shot 3-under (69) and 6-under (66) respectively, at the par-72 Augusta National Golf Club. He is even through seven holes of this third round, tied with Rory McIlroy for the lead.

Reed is married to his wife, Justine, with whom he has two children, 3-year-old daughter Windsor-Wells and infant son Barrett Benjamin. Patrick Reed is estranged from his parents and only sibling, sister Hannah.

1. He Has Been Estranged From His Family Since 2011

Reed has been estranged from his family for several years. In fact, Reed’s parents, Bill and Jeannette, weren’t even invited to his wedding.

It all started several years ago. At the time, Reed left the University of Georgia after being kicked off the golf team, accused of cheating and theft. He then enrolled at Augusta State to finish up his degree. After he graduated, he left home and completely separated himself from his family.

While it’s unclear what might have gone on amongst the family on a personal level over the years, things came to a bit of a head at the U.S. Open in 2014. According to GOLF, Reed’s parents and his sister, Hannah, were asked to leave the gallery. It has long been rumored that Reed’s wife arranged for their removal.

“A friend of Bill and Jeannette’s had extra tickets to the 2014 U.S. Open, so with some trepidation, they went to Pinehurst No. 2 and followed Patrick throughout the second round. Justine was also in the gallery, but no words were exchanged. Walking up the 18th hole, Bill, Jeannette and Hannah were surrounded by police officers. They ultimately were escorted off the grounds and had their tournament badges confiscated by a USGA official who, according to Jeannette, said he was acting on Justine’s wishes.”

Neither Reed nor his wife ever addressed this situation publicly.

2. His Sister, Hannah, Spoke Out About the Family Feud on Social Media

Patrick Reed has a younger sister, 20-year-old Hannah Reed. According to her Facebook page, she graduated from Lakeside High School and currently works at The Swank Company, a women’s clothing store not too far from her home in Georgia.

In 2016, Hannah took to social media to share her opinion on the family’s ongoing feud.

“While many people may not know, I am Patrick Reed’s younger sister. Growing up, Patrick and I were closer than normal. Over the past few years, I have sat back and watched the numerous and disgusting accusations his wife, mother-in-law, and everyone now associated as his family, have made. Patrick is not the same person he use to be. He accused me of faking my two kidney surgeries to get him back into my life, completely disowned me, never wishing me a happy birthday, [congratulations] for graduating, [etc]. I have reached out to him various times and get no response. This is not a brother anymore, but a selfish, horrible stranger and it’s heartbreaking. He had an amazing life. My parents gave up everything for his dream of becoming a golfer. How can you win events and not thank your parents? They are the reason you even had your first golf lesson, went to events and spent tons of money so you would have the best possible chance of achieving your dream. There was never ever any abuse, mentally or physically, abuse of alcohol, or fist fights in the parking lot because he had a bad round. The fact that Patrick is allowing his new family to say that is insane. From growing up with him first hand, I know the truth. I am sick and tired of Patrick, his new family, and the media portraying my family, especially my parents, as abusive and crazy people. It is devastating seeing my parents hurt and [suffering] from what is being posted about them. It is time for the media and everyone to understand the truth. How can his new family say these things when they weren’t even there? I was. It is time for the world to know how Patrick is continuing to play the victim. I never wanted to do this, but it is what’s right. If Patrick was the same person he used to be, then he would see it too. I don’t want your money or anything from you. None of my family does. The money you’re earning is based off lies. Money is not everything. At the end of the say, your character is what counts. The character you are living, Patrick Reed, is not how our parents raised us.”

3. He Is Married to Justine Karain & They Have 2 Children Together

Reed met his wife, Justine Karain, through her younger sister, who was friends with him in college. The two dated for three years before Reed popped the question, getting down on one knee in January 2012. The couple tied the knot in December of that same year.

While Reed and Karain were busy planning their wedding, Karain took on the role of caddie for her fiance, leaving her job as a full-time nurse to do so.

“If you had told me with all the work I put into my nursing degree I’d be doing this, I wouldn’t have believed you. When I told my Dad, he was like, ‘You’re doing what?'” Karain told the Washington Post at the time.

The Reeds welcomed their daughter Windsor-Wells, in May 2014. Three years later, their son Barrett Benjamin Reed was born.

4. His Brother-In-Law, Kessler Karain, Took Over Caddying for Justine

When Justine Reed needed time off from caddying for her husband to give birth to their daughter, Windsor-Wells, her brother, Kessler Karain, took on the role for his sister. Karain has been carrying Patrick Reed’s bag since the beginning of 2014. According to the PGA’s official site, the Reeds trained Karain for a month prior to the sister handing the reins over to her brother. In that time, he got to know “[Patrick] Reed’s tendencies, the amount of information he wants, the intricacies of a round.”

“We were wondering how the transition would be,” Patrick Reed said. “I trained him like I trained Justine. I guess it just runs in the family. He was really good when it came to wind and club selection. She played a little bit in high school, and her brother played a lot in high school. I don’t know what it is. That family has it when it comes to giving me advice,” the PGA story reads in part.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Karain attended the University of Texas at San Antonio, graduating in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

5. His Parents Weren’t Invited to His Wedding

Patrick Reed’s parents, Bill and Jeannette, were not invited to his wedding. The family believes that the reason for this was mounting tension that stemmed from Bill’s opinion that his son was “too young to get married, according to Golf.

Despite being estranged, Jeannette still posts on social media about her son.

“My boy…the way I remember him, very fondly, now he’s in the lead of the Masters, someone pinch me! My Dad’s in heaven having a Manhattan getting ready to enjoy an afternoon of watching his Grandson play golf…GO PATTY,” she wrote on Facebook on April 7, 2018.

Bill and Jeannette currently live in Georgia.