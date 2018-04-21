UCLA Spring Game 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

One of the most compelling teams heading into the 2018 season after the signing of head coach Chip Kelly, UCLA will participate in their annual spring game Saturday at Drake Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at about 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch the game live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for FuboTV, a cable-free, live-TV streaming service that includes both the national Pac-12 Network channel (which will have coverage of the game from 2 – 3 p.m. ET) and the Los Angeles-specific Pac-12 Network channel (which will televise the entire game and have coverage from 2 – 4 p.m. ET).

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Preview

As it stands, the format of the game is still up in the air. Due to the shuffling of the roster and transfer of players both in and out following the head coaching change, UCLA’s depth is still a significant question mark, as many players won’t be showing up until summer. And as such, according to Kelly, the team isn’t sure if Saturday’s exhibition will be an actual full game or something more closely resembling a practice.

It all depends on how many players are healthy and available.

That obviously makes it difficult to know exactly what to expect, but there are still things to look forward to.

At quarterback, where the Bruins will need to replace potential Top-5 pick Josh Rosen, the competition for a starting job is expected to come down to Michigan grad transfer Wilton Speight and true freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson. But because Speight just announced his decision to join the Bruins a week ago, and Thompson-Robinson won’t join the team until the summer, Saturday’s exhibition will provide a look at Devon Modster, who could challenge for a starting job, as well as Matt Lynch and Austin Burton.

Perhaps more interesting than the actual personnel under center will be the plays they’re running. Most notably, how much of Chip Kelly’s famous up-tempo, zone-read offense are we going to see? We’re still over four months away from the season opener, and a bunch of the team is still missing, so things are likely to going to be pretty vanilla, but it’s still worth tuning in for the first glimpse of the Kelly era in Westwood.

“It’s a new UCLA, a new mind-set and we’re coming,” running back Soso Jamabo said.