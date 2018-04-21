UFC Fight Night Atlantic City Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

A week after Dustin Poirier scored a major victory over Justin Gaethje, the UFC heads to Atlantic City for another key lightweight battle on Saturday night, as Edson Barboza takes on Kevin Lee in the main event. Overall, there are 13 fights on tap for New Jersey.

The first preliminary card, which starts at 6:30 p.m. ET, can be watched online via UFC Fight Pass, which offers a free 7-day trial.

Preview

Both fighters enter Saturday’s main event coming off losses to the top of the division. Lee–in a fight for the interim lightweight title–was taken down by Tony Ferguson via third-round submission at UFC 216 in October, while Barboza was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision at UFC 219 in December.

These two are probably best classified as being in the second tier of the lightweight division behind the likes of Khabib, Ferguson and Conor McGregor, but that’s more a testament to just how deep the division is right now. Lee, as we just mentioned, was a title challenger not long ago, can be one of the most dangerous strikers on any given night. They are both still very much capable of getting back into the title picture with a couple of big wins, and that starts on Saturday night.

Not only are the stakes high, but it should also be a very entertaining matchup.

“You’re going to see two of the most explosive, dynamic, powerful lightweights,” Lee said. “It’s going to come down to who wants it more, and I’m showing up ready to fight.”

Of course, Barboza vs. Lee isn’t the only must-watch fight on the night. The co-main event pits Frankie Edgar against Cub Swanson in a battle of Top-5 featherweights. Both fighters lost to Brian Ortega their last time in the Octagon, but it’s still a big-time matchup.

Also on the main card: Chase Sherman vs. Justin Willis, David Branch vs. Thiago Santos, Aljamain Sterling vs Brett Johns and Jim Miller vs. Dan Hooker. On the FS1 preliminary card: Ryan LaFlare vs. Alex Garcia, Magomed Bibulatov vs Ulka Sasaki, Siyar Bahadurzada vs Luan Chagas and Corey Anderson vs Patrick Cummins. On the Fight Pass preliminary card: Leslie Smith vs Aspen Ladd, Merab Dvalishvili vs Ricky Simon and Tony Martin vs Keita Nakamura.