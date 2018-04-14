UFC Fight Night Glendale Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Lightweight contenders Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje headline UFC Fight Night at Gila River Arena in Glendale on Saturday night, while a bout between Carlos Condit and Alex Oliveira will serve as the co-main event. All-in-all, there are 14 total fights on tap in what should be a vert entertaining slate of fights.

The first preliminary card, which starts at 3:30 p.m. ET, can be watched online via UFC Fight Pass, which offers a free 7-day trial.

The second prelim (6 p.m. ET) and main card (8 p.m. ET) will both be broadcast on Fox. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch all of those fights live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview

While the top of the lightweight division is in flux and seemingly has far more questions than answers right now, both of these fighters are looking to insert themselves in the title discussion.

Poirier is 6-1 since his return to lightweight in April 2015, most recently scoring impressive wins against Jim Miller and Anthony Pettis with a no contest against Eddie Alvarez mixed in between. Gaethje, meanwhile, is coming off a third-round KO loss at the hands of Eddie Alvarez in December, but he gave Alvarez all he could handle in a classic battle that earned Fight of the Night, he’s the only fighter in history to land 100 or more significant strikes in each of his first two UFC fights, and the former WSOF lightweight champ clearly still has plenty of potential.

“Justin is a fighter’s fighter,” Poirier said. “People like to watch him fight. He’s a little bit of a brute. He out-toughs guys and you know that he’s a guy who doesn’t break mentally. You have to break his body. You have to short-circuit him. You have to make his body stop working. He has a never-die attitude and I respect that about him, and I know what he’s bringing to the table. I know how dangerous he is, the power he brings and the grit he brings to the fight.

In the co-main event, Condit is in desperate need of a victory after losing his third straight fight–and sixth in his last eight–in December, while Oliveira is also looking to bounce back after a third-round TKO loss against Yancy Medeiros in his last bout.