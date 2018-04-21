Washington Spring Game 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Following a second-consecutive double-digit win season under Chris Petersen, Washington will look to continue to prove themselves as a Pac-12 and national power in 2018. Their first real opportunity to show what they have in store for the new campaign comes Saturday at Husky Stadium, as the Dawgs are set to participate in their annual spring game.

The game is scheduled to start at about 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch the game live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for FuboTV, a cable-free, live-TV streaming service that includes both the national Pac-12 Network channel (which will have coverage of the game from 3 – 4 p.m. ET) and the Washington-specific Pac-12 Network channel (which will televise the entire game and have coverage from 3 – 5 p.m. ET).

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Preview

While there’s no real controversy or competition when it comes to the quarterback position–senior Jake Browning has been the team’s starter the last three years, and while he took a step back last year after a breakthrough sophomore campaign, he’s still QB1 heading into the summer–it will still be worth watching the QB’s on Saturday.

That’s because UW’s backup spot is likely going to come down to a pair of highly-touted incoming freshman: Jacob Sirmon, the No. 6 ranked pro-style QB in the class of 2018, and Colson Yankoff, the No. 6 ranked dual-threat QB in the class of 2018.

They’ll still need to impress to get there, though, as redshirt freshman Jake Haener is also in the mix and has been running the second-string offense during spring practices. And, oh yeah, there’s also former 5-star recruit and Georgia transfer Jacob Eason, who isn’t eligible to play in 2018 but could see some time on Saturday.

Another position to watch will be wide receiver. After the departure of Dante Pettis to graduation/the NFL, the Huskies’ leading returning pass catchers at the WR position are Aaron Fuller and Andre Baccellia, who combined for just 42 catches, 378 yards and one touchdown last season. While both are likely to have bigger roles, guys like Ty Jones, Quentin Pounds, slot receiver Chico McClatcher, Austin Osborne, Terrell Bynum and Alex Cook are all candidates to potentially step up. It’s a bit of a jumbled mess behind Fuller and Baccellia right now, but Saturday could help clear things up.

Overall, the Huskies have a strong mix of veteran and young talent that should help them remain right in the thick of contention in the Pac-12, and that makes Saturday’s spring game a potentially very entertaining exhibition.