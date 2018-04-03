Juventus vs Real Madrid Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

In a rematch of last year’s final, Real Madrid and Juventus are set to go to battle in the Champions League once again, this time in the quarterfinals. The first leg takes place Tuesday at Juventus Stadium in Turin.

Preview

Real Madrid come into this one as winners in 10 of their last 11 matches, including a pair of victories against French giants PSG en route to a 5-2 aggregate win in the Champions League Round of 16. Cristiano Ronaldo, who got off to an uncharacteristically slow start to the season, tallied three goals and an assist in those two meetings to run his 2017-18 Champions League contributions to 12 goals and two assists in eight appearances.

Though there’s no real chance at another La Liga crown (they’re 13 points behind Barcelona with eight matches remaining), Real Madrid can still salvage the season with more Champions League hardware. And with the way they’ve played the last two months, they have to be considered a legitimate threat for a third-straight title.

As for Juventus, this offers a chance at revenge after a 4-1 loss to the Spanish side in Cardiff last year. The Serie A leaders haven’t lost a match since a 3-2 defeat to Sampdoria back in mid-November, going 21-4-0 over that stretch, though draws against Tottenham (home) and SPAL (away) have certainly revealed slight cracks in the armor.

Moreover, the amount of potential absences signals further potential trouble for the Italian side. Miralem Pjanic and Mehdi Benatia are both out due to suspension, Sami Khedira and Alex Sandro both picked up knocks during the international break, and while Mario Mandzukic is expected back, it’s unsure if he’s 100 percent fit.

Put it all together, and it’s clear why Real Madrid are expected to advance to the semifinals, but this is still nonetheless a highly compelling matchup that should live up to the expectations.