Masters 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

As the first and unequivocally biggest major of the year, the Masters needs no build up. But with so many of the world’s top golfers in fine form heading into Augusta, and with Tiger Woods’ recent resurgence just in time for the tournament he has so famously dominated in the past, the 2018 edition brings added anticipation and potential for an all-time great four days of golf.

Masters.com & Masters App: In addition to the television broadcast, you can watch coverage of featured groups, Amen Corner or Holes 15 & 16 on your computer via Masters.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Masters app.

Preview

We’ve seen the amount of elite players in golf grow over the last couple of years, but this year’s Masters feels more wide open than ever before. Of the top 10 players in the field (we’re counting World Nos. 1-11, as No. 10 Brooks Koepka is out with a wrist injury), six have wins this season: Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day. Any one of those could easily don the Green Jacket come Sunday.

And that’s just the iceberg when it comes to contenders.

Jordan Spieth is coming off a third-place finish at the Houston Open, he’s third on Tour in strokes gained tee to green, he has either led or co-led after eight of 16 career Masters rounds, and he’s a consistent force at majors:

Ranks in majors for @JordanSpieth since beginning of 2014: Score to par – 1st

Rounds in 60s – 1st

Birdies/eagles – 1st

One Putts – 1st — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) April 3, 2018

Hideki Matsuyama and Rickie Fowler are both struggling with their form, but the former has three Top-11 Masters finishes in a row, while the latter has tallied three Top-12’s at Augusta in the last four years.

Phil Mickelson, a three-time Masters winner, grabbed his first PGA Tour win since 2013 in March and is playing some of his best golf in years with four Top-10’s in his last six. Bubba Watson, who has twice captured the Green Jacket, is back in peak form after a forgettable–and winless–2017 season, winning at the Genesis Open in February and at the WGC-Match Play a couple weeks ago.

This is the 1st time he's had 2 wins in a season before #themasters. 6th in strokes gained off the tee this season – in his 2 wins, he ranked 1st in that stat headed to Augusta. 4th-most birdies/eagles here since 2012. Back to being Bubba after an equipment change. https://t.co/vdhVe7TlTD — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) April 3, 2018

Speaking of former winners, Sergio Garcia is now on that list after last year’s unbelievable win, and now he enters with the pressure off and a Top-10 finish in each of his last three starts. And the guy he beat in a playoff here last year, Justin Rose, has also been pretty good at August, quietly stringing together six Top-15 finishes in his last seven Masters starts, including runners-up in 2015 and ’17.

There’s no shortage of sleepers, either. Alex Noren is 16th on Tour in strokes gained tee to green and 17th in strokes gained putting. Thomas Pieters finished fourth in his Masters debut last year. Matt Kuchar always seems to be around on Sunday, and his four Top-10 Masters finishes in six years confirm that. Bryson DeChambeau, who finished 21st here as an amateur in 2016, returns with three Top-10’s under his belt this season. Charley Hoffman, Kevin Kisner, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, and Matthew Fitzpatrick are all interesting names.

Oh yeah, and then there’s this guy named Tiger Woods. He has four career wins at Augusta, he has finished outside the Top-25 once in 18 Masters starts(!), he has the best scoring average in Masters history (with at least 25 rounds played), and for the first time in years, he’s healthy, as evidenced by his three consecutive Top-12’s leading up to this week.

There’s always a different buzz when Tiger is healthy and playing well. But now add in the fact that this is the Masters, and there are so many other top players also in form, and it doesn’t get much better. It’s easy to imagine four or five of the aforementioned players among the leaderboard come the weekend, and if Tiger is among those names, we could be headed for a historic Sunday at Augusta.