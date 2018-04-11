NHL Playoffs 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs get underway on Wednesday, April 11, and watching every game live–even without cable–has never been easier.

Much like previous years, every 2018 NHL playoff game will be broadcast on either NBC, NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA Network or NHL Network (complete schedule and TV listings). Fortunately, if you don’t have cable, or if you’re looking for a good reason to cut the cable cord, you can still watch all of those channels live on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV, game console or other streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

DirecTV Now: Includes NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA Network and NHL Network

Sling TV: Includes NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA Network and NHL Network

Hulu With Live TV: Includes NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, CNBC and USA Network.

FuboTV: Includes NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, CNBC, and USA Network

All of these services, which allow you to watch live TV without a cable box or satellite or annual contract, have different pros and cons, so here’s a further run down of what they include, how to sign up and how to watch every NHL postseason game online without cable:

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, ranging from $35 to $70 per month. The biggest advantage with DirecTV Now is the amount of channels. Some of the price points are a little more expensive then other streaming services, but if you want the most cable-like package of channels without actually having cable, or if you’re looking for the best channels-per-dollar ratio, this is the way to go. Additionally, you can either get $25 off your first three months when you enter promo code “YESNOW3”, or you can get an Amazon Fire TV when you prepay for two months, so it’s not nearly as expensive when you look at it that way.

Total Channels Included: Live a Little: 60-plus | Just Right: 80-plus | Go Big: 100-plus | Gotta Have It: 120-plus | NBC (live in select markets), NBCSN, CNBC and USA Network are included in all four bundles, while NHL Network is in the “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It” packages. You can find the complete channel list right here

Pricing Options: Live a Little: $35 per month | Just Right: $50 per month | Go Big: $60 per month | Gotta Have It: $70 per month | Plus, if you enter the promo code “YESNOW3” before checking out, you can get $25 off each of your first three months. For example, the Live a Little package will cost $10 per month for the first three months.

Extras: You can watch on two different devices at the same time; 20 hours of cloud DVR (Beta stage) is included; Includes a “72-hour rewind” feature, which allows you to watch certain shows and events up to three days after they air, even if you forgot to record them on your DVR; Includes an Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months.

How to Sign Up: Head to the DirecTV Now website and select “Start your free trial now.” After creating an account, select your channel package and add the Amazon Fire TV if you want to prepay two months (this deal can’t be combined with the $25 off “YESNOW3” promotion). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the DirecTV Now website and navigate to your desired channel to start watching live TV on your browser. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, and iPads and iPhones. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

Sling TV

The first to dive in to the cable-free, live-TV streaming service, Sling TV remains the lowest price point if you’re planning on keeping a streaming service for the long term. The downside is that you won’t get as many channels as the other streaming services unless you include a bunch of add-ons, but if you’re looking to keep things basic, this is the way to go. However, things start to get a little pricey if you want every channel that has NHL playoff games this season.

Total Channels Included: Sling Blue: 45-plus channels | News Extra with Blue: 12 channels | Sports Extra with Blue: 11 channels | NBC (live in select markets), NBCSN and USA Network are in the Sling Blue bundle, while CNBC is in the News Extra add-on and NHL Network is in the Sports Extra add-on. can find the complete channel list right here.

Price: Sling Blue: $25 per month | News Extra with Blue: $5 per month | Sports Extra with Blue: $10 per month

Extras: Watch on three devices at once with Sling Blue; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra (restrictions with certain channels)

How to Sign Up: Head to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras if you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and navigate to your desired channel to start watching live TV on your browser. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

Hulu With Live TV

Many are probably already familiar with Hulu, a video-on-demand subscription service similar to Netflix. However, in addition to an ever-growing library of on-demand TV shows, exclusives and movies, Hulu recently entered the live-TV streaming business by launching Hulu With Live TV, which costs $39.99 (includes on-demand library with limited commercials) or $43.99 (includes on-demand library with no commercials) per month.

The service is unique in that it couples a bundle of live TV channels with its extensive library of on-demand content, so if you’re looking to watch NHL playoff games live, then switch over to watching old “Seinfeld” episodes, Hulu With Live TV is the only service that offers all of that at once.

Total Channels Included: 50-plus, depending on local channels available, plus Hulu’s entire on-demand library. NBC (live in select markets), NBCSN, CNBC and USA Network are incldued. You can find the complete channel list right here.

Pricing Options: Hulu With Live TV (includes the “Limited Commercials” on-demand plan): $39.99 per month | Hulu With Live TV (includes the “No Commercials” on-demand library plan): $43.99 per month

Extras: The regular Hulu With Live TV plan allows you to watch on two different devices at the same time, while you can watch on unlimited screens at the same time for $15 per month extra; 50 hours of cloud DVR is included, while you can upgrade to 200 hours of enhanced cloud DVR for $15 per month.

How to Sign Up: Head to the Hulu website and select “Sign Up Now”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras you want, then enter your payment information.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the Hulu website and select “Start Watching” at the top of the page, and then “Live TV.”

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Hulu app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, select Smart TV’s and other devices. You can find a complete list of compatible devices here.

FuboTV

While it started off as a live-TV streaming service tailored towards international soccer fans, FuboTV has since added a number of other sports and entertainment channels, establishing itself as a major player among the OTT crowd. It’s biggest advantage is a huge–and most importantly, diverse–channel package.

Total Channels Included: 75-plus channels. NBC (live in select markets), NBCSN, CNBC and USA Network are included. You can find the complete channel list, including local channels available to you, right here.

Pricing Options: The main package, “Fubo Premier,” costs $19.99 for the first month, and then $44.99 per month after that.

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of cloud DVR is included; Includes a “72-hour lookback” feature, which allows you to watch certain shows and events up to three days after they air, even if you forgot to record them on your DVR

How to Sign Up: Head to the FuboTV website and select “Start Your Free Trial”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras if you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the FuboTV website and navigate to your desired channelto start watching live TV on your browser. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the FuboTV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.