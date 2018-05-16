Marseille vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream: How to Watch Europa League Final Online

After both coming up short in their respective domestic leagues, Marseille and Atletico Madrid look to add some hardware to their trophy case on Wednesday when they meet in the UEFA Europa League final at the Stade de Lyon.

Preview

Marseille were the first side to win the Champions League when they triumphed in 1993, but they still seek their first Europa League or UEFA Cup title after having lost in the final in 1999 (0-3 vs. Parma) and 2004 (0-2 vs. Valencia).

Of course, this has importance beyond simply bringing the Europa League trophy to Marseille (or to any French side, for that matter) for the first time. A spot in the 2018-19 Champions League could very well be on the line for Rudi Garcia’s squad, as they currently trail Lyon by one point with one match remaining for the final UCL qualifying spot in Ligue 1. And with Lyon at home against OG Nice in the finale on Saturday, Marseille’s Champions League qualification hopes will likely hinge on the Europa League.

Marseille comes into this one having lost just once in their last nine matches–and that defeat came on the second leg of their Europa semifinal tie against Salzburg, a match in which they did what was needed to advance. During that span, Florian Thauvin has piled up eight goals and two assists, while Dmitri Payet has been a magical playmaker with two goals and eight assists. The latter has been especially dominant in Europa League play this season, tallying three goals and seven assists in just 11 Europe appearances.

On the other side of things, Atletico Madrid seek their third Europa League title after winning in 2010 (2-1 vs. Fulham) and 2012 (3-0 vs. Athletic Bilbao). In fact, they have a chance to make it six titles for Spain in nine years since the competition was renamed.

Diego Simeone’s side have had some shaky recent form, going just 4-3-3 in their last 10 matches. Their semifinal performance against Arsenal, though, was a gritty one, as they held the Gunners to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates in the first leg despite a 13th-minute red card for Sime Vrsaljko, and they finished the job at home with a 1-0 win in the second leg. Not only do they have plenty of attacking firepower with the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Kevin Gameiro and Diego Costa, but they’re strong at the back, ranking first in La Liga play this season with just 20 goals allowed.

Madrid stack up as the stronger side, but with Simeone gone from the sideline after his sending-off in the semifinal, and with this one being played in France, it’s easy to see the Europa League trophy ending up with either team.