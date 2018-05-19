FA Cup Final 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Man U vs. Chelsea Online

Manchester United and Chelsea each get an opportunity to end their trophy-less 2017-18 season with a trophy on Saturday when they meet in the 2018 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium. It’s the third time in history the two sides have met in the final of the world’s oldest football competition.

Preview

At least relative to their lofty standards, both Manchester United and Chelsea have had disappointing seasons.

United finished second in the Premier League, but like everyone else, they were out of the race early as City ran away with the title. They were also bounced from Champions League play by Sevilla–a team many expected them to beat–in the Round of 16 and proceeded to lose to Bristol City–who finished 11th in the Championship–in the fifth round of the EFL Cup.

Chelsea had an even harder go of things, as the defending champs finished fifth in the Premier League to secure a spot in the Europa League for the second time in three years. They weren’t dealt any favors with their Champions League draw, but they were pretty clearly out-classed by Barcelona in the Round of 16, and they fell to Arsenal in the EFL Cup semis.

In two meetings this season, each side won at home. Alvaro Morata’s goal gave Chelsea the 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge back in November, while Manchester United erased an early deficit to win 2-1 at Old Trafford in February. When they meet for a third time on Saturday, legendary BBC commentator John Motson sees Eden Hazard as the key.

“From Chelsea’s point of view, an awful lot revolves around Eden Hazard. If he plays well then Chelsea will have a real chance,” Motson said. “If Manchester United can stifle him – and Mourinho should know him well enough – and they restrict Chelsea from playing with any freedom, then United have got match-winners of their own, the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard, who specialises in scoring at Wembley.”

United and Chelsea have twice previously met in the FA Cup final. The Reds won 4-0 behind a pair of penalties from Eric Cantona in 1994, and 13 years later, Chelsea–who were led by United’s current manager Jose Mourinho–prevailed 1-0 behind a 116th-minute goal from Didier Drogba.

United has won 12 of 19 FA Cup finals in club history, one behind Arsenal for the most wins all-time, while Chelsea has seven titles in 12 finals appearances. All of the history obviously makes for a wonderfully compelling final, but when you add in the fact that each side will be desperate not to finish the season without hardware, you have the recipe for what should be an intense–and entertaining–battle.