Golovkin vs Martirosyan Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online for Free

Though it’s not the superfight most were expecting and hoping for, Gennady “GGG” Golovkin will still put his WBA (super), WBC, IBF and IBO world middleweight titles on the line when he takes on Vanes “Nightmare” Martirosyan inside the StubHub Center in Carson, California, on Saturday night.

Cinco de Mayo weekend typically plays host to one of the biggest boxing events of every year, and it looked like we were headed for another megafight with Golovkin set to take on Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in a highly anticipated rematch of their September draw. But Canelo tested positive for a banned substance and was subsequently handed a six-month suspension, leading to Martirosyan taking his spot.

The new matchup is nowhere near as enticing (it’s Golovkin’s first less-than-5-star fight, per BoxRec’s ratings, since he took on Willie Monroe in May of 2015), but at the very least, it’s an opportunity to see Triple-G fight on regular HBO rather than PPV.

Just don’t expect much of a fight. Golovkin, despite going the distance in his last two fights amid claims that he’s “past his prime,” is still one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, and at the very least, he’s a Top-2 guy at middleweight. Martirosyan, meanwhile, is a career junior middleweight, he’s lost his two previous world title fights (Demetrius Andrade in 2013, Erislandy Lara in May 2016), and he hasn’t fought in nearly two years.

Still, the massive underdog isn’t showing much fear.

“I don’t get into the ring scared,” he said. I’m gonna go in there and just do my thing and have fun, you know? And just see where I belong in this sport and see what this man is about. You know what I mean? I’m all about that. I never turn down fights. If you look at my last five fights, it’s been [Demetrius] Andrade, Ishe Smith, Jermell Charlo, [Erislandy] Lara, Alberto Lorenzo. So those are just my last five fights. I don’t back down from fights. I take all fights and this is another one. And people are gonna see the best of me.”

Nevertheless, anything other than an early-decision win for Triple-G would be a surprise.

In the co-feature, unified welterweight champ Cecilia Braekhus will put her titles on the line against Kali Reis in what will be the first full women’s fight shown live on HBO. It takes the place of Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez vs. WBC light flyweight champ Pedro Guevara, which was called off after Chocolatito couldn’t complete the Visa process.

“It’s just about exposure. The UFC once said no woman would fight in the octagon, but with the right exposure, Ronda Rousey became the biggest star,” promoter Tom Loeffler said. “Cecilia has the marketability, the technical ability in the ring and the charisma to be popular in America.”